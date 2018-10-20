Latest update October 20th, 2018 12:57 AM

Banks DIH/GABA league Sonics break duck; Kobras sting Nets

Oct 20, 2018 Sports 0

Darren Vanderstoop – Pepsi Sonics.

Pepsi Sonics didn’t play the feature game on Thursday night at Burnham hard-court but their first win of the Rainforest Waters/Malta Supreme/

Darren Vanderstoop dunks the ball following a fast break in his game winning performance for Sonics against Vikings on Thursday.

Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) leagues was the definite highlight of the evening after they bounced past Vikings at the Middle and Carmichael Streets venue.
Pepsi Sonics 72-39 Vikings (Second division)
Since the absence of head coach Mark Agard that is currently working with the National Male 3×3 team for this weekend’s IBF Antilles under-18 tournament, Sonics have looked a more settled unit and on Thursday, Darren Vanderstoop (20) led the developing team to crushing 33-point win over Vikings in the opening second division clash on Thursday.
Vikings (a combination of former Qualfon and Republic Bank Nets players) played extremely poor during the loss, missing the simplest of baskets while conceded too many unforced errors which Sonics that were hungry for hungry for the win, capitalised on.
Vanderstoop was found support in his skipper Troy Glasgow (11) and Denzil Logan (10).
Kevin Dey (11) and Mortimor Dey (10) were the stand out players for Vikings.
Meanwhile, in the second game of the night Kobras defeated Republic Bank Nets 74-67. (Calvin Chapman)

 

