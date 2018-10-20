Adverse weather in T&T sees alert upgrades

Trinidad & Tobago has upgraded its ‘Yellow’ Alerts to Orange (High risk) and issued thunderstorm alerts that up to Sunday. This phenomenon is a result of the passage of a Tropical Wave which is expected to bring wet conditions and thunderstorms. The alert, sent out by T&T’s Met Office, also warns that gusty winds and go street/flash flooding can be expected. In the photo is a road in Trinidad under water yesterday afternoon due to heavy rainfall