Adverse weather in T&T sees alert upgrades

Latest update October 20th, 2018 12:57 AM
Trinidad & Tobago has upgraded its ‘Yellow’ Alerts to Orange (High risk) and issued thunderstorm alerts that up to Sunday. This phenomenon is a result of the passage of a Tropical Wave which is expected to bring wet conditions and thunderstorms. The alert, sent out by T&T’s Met Office, also warns that gusty winds and go street/flash flooding can be expected. In the photo is a road in Trinidad under water yesterday afternoon due to heavy rainfall
Oct 20, 2018By Zaheer Mohamed Guyana is set to benefit from the Jack Nickauls Design Group as the organisation yesterday signed a contract with local companies Caricom Investment Management Group (CIMGRO) and...
