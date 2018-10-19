Three Guyanese students cop top CSEC awards

The performance of three Guyanese students at the 2018 May/June sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate [CSEC] examination has caused them to be identified for top awards.

According to information released by the Caribbean Examination Council [CXC], Daniel Baldeo-Thorne of Queen’s College won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Sciences. He achieved 13 Grade I and two Grade II passes.

Baldeo-Thorne secured Grade I in Additional Mathematics, Agricultural Science (Double Award), Biology, Chemistry, English A, English B, Electronic Document Preparation Management, French, Geography, Human and Social Biology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, and Physics, and Grade II in French.

Salma Majeed, of ISA Islamic School, copped the award for the Most Outstanding candidate in Humanities with 18 Grade I passes. Her passes were in Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Physics, Social Studies, Religious Education, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Human and Social Biology, Additional Mathematics, Food Nutrition and Health and Family Resource Management.

The third outstanding performer is Rebekah Persaud of St Rose’s High School. Persaud won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate for Business Education with nine Grade I passes, two Grade II’s and one Grade III. She achieved Grade I passes in Economics, Information Technology, English A, English B, Mathematics, Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, and Additional Mathematics; Grade II in Social Studies and Grade III in Spanish.

And for the second time in four years, a student from St Joseph’s Academy in Antigua and Barbuda is the winner of the CSEC Regional Top Award. Keondre Herbert was announced as the 2018 Overall Top Performer at the meeting of the Sub-Committee of the School Examinations Committee (SUBSEC) held on Thursday October 11, 2018 at CXC Headquarters.

In 2015, Brandon Judnarine, then a student of St Joseph’s Academy won the award with 22 subjects of which he achieved 21 Grade I’s and one Grade II.

Herbert achieved Grade I passes in 20 subjects: Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, Economics, English A, English B, French, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounting, Principles of Business, Social Studies, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, Human and Social Biology, Technical Drawing, and Industrial Technology.

Students from Jamaica have also been named among the outstanding performers. Kae-Shanae Virgo of Montego Bay High School won the Best Short Story award in the English A examination with a story entitled “Betrayal.”

Two other Jamaican students copped the Visual Arts awards. Okeen Wallace of St Georges’ College walked away with the Best 2-Dimensional Visual Arts Award with a piece from the Painting and Mixed Media Option, while Danielle Gennard of Wolmers’ Girls School copped the award for the Best 3-Dimensional Visual Arts work with her creation from the Sculpture and Ceramics Option.

The students will receive their awards at the Regional Top Awards Ceremony slated for Thursday December 6, 2018 in St Vincent and the Grenadines. St Joseph Academy will receive the award for CSEC School of the Year 2018.