South American 10K Second Leg Launched – Banks Malta and Rain Forest Water on board

Over 50 athletes, drawn from South America and the Caribbean are expected to participate in the second leg of this year’s South American 10K race according to President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson.

Hutson at the time of the announcement was addressing the gathering of media, athletes and officials of Banks DIH at the launch of the 16th edition of the prized event yesterday at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park.

The AAG President revealed that the 2018 South American 10K race will host its first leg in Suriname next weekend, following which, the athletes will then turn their attention to Guyana for the second leg, before heading to Panama for the third and final leg.

According to Hutson, based on the information received from his counterparts in South America and the Caribbean, some of the top and well-known athletes are geared to compete in Guyana, where the winner of the male and female categories, apart from the cash incentive, will win ‘real gold’ medals.

It was advised that unlike previous years, with the help of the Guyana Police Force, the entire 10K rout will be closed to traffic and only authorised vehicles will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Communication Officer of Banks DIH, Troy Peters, who was part of the local organising committee for the inaugural South American 10K, said that the event is one of the most important for distance athletes in Guyana, since, for many, it provides a platform where they are able to compete with the best within the South American region, and often times the Caribbean.

Peters further noted that as a company, Banks DIH is always willing to support the event, and this year, will be offering support with their Malta and Rainforest Water brands. The race will start on Carifesta Avenue at the GTT Earth Station, where the athletes will proceed onto the Rupert Craig Highway, make a U-turn at the University of Guyana junction, and then head onto the Kitty Public Road into Vlissingen Road, into Thomas Lands and into the National Park for the finish.