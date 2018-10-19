Sophia Man killed after bicycle and food row

Seon Harry, 26, was stabbed in the region of the heart yesterday morning after an altercation with an accomplice in the South Sophia Squatting Area.

The two men were on the “Blacka” dam between “Black and White” bridge and “Puri Man” bridge. The incident was said to be over the borrowing of a bicycle and the kicking down of a box of food.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, detectives had already commenced their crime scene investigation and a number of witnesses were being questioned. Harry was already pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

One witness explained to this publication that Harry and the suspect, only known as “Darius”, a 31-year-old, also a resident of Sophia, had an altercation on Wednesday night, because Harry picked up Darius’s bicycle and rode away with it.

After Harry returned the bicycle there was a heated exchange of words. A box of food that “Darius” had in his hand was reportedly kicked from his hand by the victim.

Yesterday morning, Harry saw the suspect again and arming himself with a cutlass, he attacked him, chopping him about the body. The suspect then drew a knife from his waist and stabbed Harry about his body.

An individual who was crossing the “Black and White” bridge and witnessed the scene said, “(Harry) start to chop “Darius” with a cutlass. Next thing “Darius” pull a knife and push it in he. When the man pull out the knife the blood pitch pon the fence. Harry start

to run, and the man run behind he firing juck.”

Harry was said to have been chased some 200 feet by “Darius” leading down the “Blacka” dam and over the “Puri Man” bridge. He then ran into a yard, where he fell and was then beaten by “Darius” with a branch.

It was not until people came out and intervened that the blows stopped. Harry was immediately rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This publication learnt from a source, that the men were unemployed, but were known to sell illicit drugs in the area.

The police in a statement confirmed most of the information that Kaieteur News received from witnesses. It also stated that Harry’s body was at the GPHC morgue awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police have also confirmed taking the suspect into custody where he is helping with investigations.

Darius also had to seek medical attention at the GPHC for injuries about the body.