Razack leads McGill Superstars to victory over All Youths SC

A fine all-round performance by Abdool Razack guided Mc Gill Superstars to a 70-run victory over All Youths Sports Club when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

Travis Persaud and Sudesh Persaud added 35 for the first wicket after Mc Gill opted to bat at Canal Number Two before the former was taken off pacer Amir Imran for 12 in the eight over while Sudesh Persaud who struck three fours was bowled by Budhan Baksh for 22.

Shafiek Deen and Razack put on 48 for the third wicket to steady the innings somewhat before Deen was removed by Anthony Carrington for 20. Razack timed the ball well and brought up his half century with a six over long on but fell very next ball for a well played 54. He struck five fours and one six and faced 60 balls.

Following his dismissal, Mc Gill suffered a collapse as six wickets fell for 30 runs with only Azar Deen of the remaining batsmen reaching double figures; Mc Gill managed 183 all out in 36.2overs. Narindra Persaud claimed 3-38, Ganesh Persaud 2-24 and Budhan Baksh 2-26.

All Youths suffered an early set back in their chase when opener Budhan Baksh was dismissed without scoring in the first over. Spinners Razack, Travis Persaud and Shafiek Deen bowled with impeccable precision on a slow turner creating lots of pressure.

Razack had Sanjay Persaud smartly caught at cover by Prahalad Singh for five while Deen accounted for Randy Ramroop and Colwyn Benn for 11 and 12 respectively leaving All Youths Sports Club on 25-4.

Razack then trapped Ganesh Persaud lbw for 10 then bowled Jadesh Persaud (00) and had Anthony Carrington (00) caught at slip. However Travis Whyte and Navindra Persaud added 60 for the eight wicket partnership to give their team some hope before left arm seamer Daniel Basdeo had Whyte caught for 37 off 55 balls with one four and three sixes and uprooted the stumps of Navindra Persaud for 10.

All Youths were eventually bowled out for 114 in 25.4 overs. Razack captured 4-6, Daniel Basdeo 4-7 and Shafiek Deen 2-14. The competition continues on Sunday from 09:00hrs. At Joe Vieira Park Independence ‘A’ will face Sawpit (Umpires A. Ramgobin and A. Singh), at Wales Cornelia Ida will battle Windsor Forest (M. Earnest and N. Shivsankar), at Canal Number Two, All Youths (B) will play La Grange All Stars (C. Persaud and A. Persaud).