President Granger donates trophies to BCB

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday last benefitted from a donation of trophies worth $200,000 from His Excellency President David Granger. The donation is a major boost to cricket development in the Ancient County and boosts the BCB’s drive of successfully hosting 22 tournaments at all levels, this year.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the large donation from Guyana’s leader and the Ministry of the Presidency. Foster noted that on his election as President of the BCB on February 18, last, he committed himself and executive to hosting at least 22.

Despite a five month break due to the extended rainy season, the BCB has been able to successfully complete 11 tournaments at the Under-15, 17, 21, T20, Second Division and First Division levels.

Apart from being used to reward outstanding players at various levels, the trophies would also be used for remaining tournaments in the next two months. The BCB for the first time in its history would also commence preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board Junior inter-county tournaments, four months in advance.

Foster, who is also the Secretary/CEO of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organization – Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS – disclosed that the Board was very grateful for the donation as the day to day expenses of Berbice cricket is very high.

Having taken over the BCB with $42,000 in its bank account, the Board, in the past eight months has raised over $8M in cash and kind from local and overseas donors. Former Secretary and current BCB Administrator Angela Haniff expressed gratitude to the Guyanese President for his kind gesture and noted that it was pleasing to know that President David Granger was committed towards the development of Berbice cricket.

She assured that the trophies would be used for the intended purpose. The President over the last three years has served as Patron of the RHTY&SC and has played a major role in the rapid growth of the dynamic organisation with his financial support.