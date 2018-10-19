GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today

By Zaheer Mohamed

The second edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will commence today at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament is being played in the Open and Masters’ categories and teams have been divided into four zones.

Zone ‘A’ includes Hill Foot Vipers, Enterprise Rebels and defending champions Speedboat; Zone ‘B’ contains Bartica Allstars, Farm Allstars and DCIS Allstars; Zone ‘C’ is made up of Regal Allstars, Booths Allstars and Chellengers; Zone ‘D’ has SVC Allstars, Success and Corriverton Spartans.

In the Masters segment, Florida/Guyana Hope/Sunrisers Masters and defending champions Regal Masters will battle in Zone ‘A’, Royal Canadian Masters, Fisherman Masters and Enterprise Masters will vie for supremacy in Zone ‘B’, Albion Masters, Parika Defenders and Tropical Spring Masters will match skills in Zone ‘C’ and Ontario Masters Mike’s Wellman and Marine Masters will clash in Zone ‘D’.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, President of the GSCL Inc., Ian John said an exciting tournament is anticipated adding that all the teams are at full strength. He stated that they have put in a lot of work in order to ensure a successful tournament and welcomed the overseas teams.

John indicated that there will be lots of giveaways for the fans on the day of the finals and encouraged them to come out and support the competition. He expressed gratitude to the sponsors.

Matches will be played at GNIC Sports Club, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Police Sports Club Eve Leary and Everest.

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal expressed confidence that his team will successfully defend their title. “There are a number of very good teams in this tournament, but we are ready for the challenge. I know they will come hard at us and even though we have a balanced team, we will not take them lightly,” he added.

In the Open segment, the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner-up $100,000 while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner-up $100,000. Prizes will also be given to the MVP’s in each segment, best bowler and batsman and man-of-the-match in the finals.

Speedboat skipper Wazeer Hussain is upbeat about his team’s chances. “We have been doing a lot of training leading up to this tournament the players are really excited. Once we stick to the basics and play as a unit we should be able to retain the trophy,” he said.

Preliminary matches will continue tomorrow and the tournament will culminate on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club. Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals.