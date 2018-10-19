GPF/HEMAA’s Fevrier and Sensei Bobb are golden at Pan American Martial Arts Alliance C/ships

A two-member team comprising Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy (HEMAA) in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force athletes Sensei Troy Bobb and 12 year-old Niquann Fevrier combined to capture four gold medals and one silver medal at the just concluded Pan American Martial Arts Championship which took place in Barbados between October 12-14, 2018.

Hosted by the Caribbean National Martial Arts Alliance, the event saw Sensei Boob fighting his way to gold medals in Self Defense, Weapon and Open Form while young Fevrier captured gold in Weapon and a silver medal in the Open Form.

Sensei Bobb reported that prior to the championship; he was upgraded to Junior Master 5th Degree Black Belt.

After their respective performances, the athletes took time out for a photo with famous movie star and Grand Master in Martial Arts Cynthia Rothrock. The athletes are expressing gratitude to the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy, Guyana Police Force and other sponsors who contributed towards their successful participation at the Barbados held event.