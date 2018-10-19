Latest update October 19th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPF/HEMAA’s Fevrier and Sensei Bobb are golden at Pan American Martial Arts Alliance C/ships

Oct 19, 2018 Sports 0

Sensei Troy Bobb and Niquann Fevrier pictured with Grand Master Cynthia Rothrock in Barbados.

A two-member team comprising Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy (HEMAA) in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force athletes Sensei Troy Bobb and 12 year-old Niquann Fevrier combined to capture four gold medals and one silver medal at the just concluded Pan American Martial Arts Championship which took place in Barbados between October 12-14, 2018.
Hosted by the Caribbean National Martial Arts Alliance, the event saw Sensei Boob fighting his way to gold medals in Self Defense, Weapon and Open Form while young Fevrier captured gold in Weapon and a silver medal in the Open Form.
Sensei Bobb reported that prior to the championship; he was upgraded to Junior Master 5th Degree Black Belt.
After their respective performances, the athletes took time out for a photo with famous movie star and Grand Master in Martial Arts Cynthia Rothrock. The athletes are expressing gratitude to the Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy, Guyana Police Force and other sponsors who contributed towards their successful participation at the Barbados held event.

More in this category

Sports

South American 10K Second Leg Launched – Banks Malta and Rain Forest Water on board

South American 10K Second Leg Launched – Banks Malta and Rain...

Oct 19, 2018

Over 50 athletes, drawn from South America and the Caribbean are expected to participate in the second leg of this year’s South American 10K race according to President of the Athletics Association...
Read More
Guyana to host eight nations for this weekend’s u-18 3×3 tourney

Guyana to host eight nations for this weekend’s...

Oct 19, 2018

President Granger donates trophies to BCB

President Granger donates trophies to BCB

Oct 19, 2018

Razack leads McGill Superstars to victory over All Youths SC

Razack leads McGill Superstars to victory over...

Oct 19, 2018

GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… UG tutors Eagles; Pacesetters miss 100-point mark in win over Sonics

GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… UG tutors Eagles;...

Oct 19, 2018

Regional Super50… Jaguars battle Volcanoes and the weather today in race with Red Force for top spot

Regional Super50… Jaguars battle Volcanoes...

Oct 19, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]