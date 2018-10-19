GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… UG tutors Eagles; Pacesetters miss 100-point mark in win over Sonics

Latest update October 19th, 2018 12:58 AM
Play continued at the Burnham Basketball Hard Court on Wednesday night in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) tournament with an Under-23 double header which saw wins for Trojans and Pacesetters while Sonics remained winless and Eagles dived deeper into crisis mode.
UG Trojans 67-62 Eagles – University of Guyana (UG) Trojans returned to winnings ways after handing Eagles Basketball Club their third defeat in four games despite game leading scores from Eagles’ Captain, Shemaar Huntley and teammate Sherland Gillis who both netted 22 points in their team’s five-point loss to the students.
However, Trojans that were led by Jonathan Browne with 15 points had more evenly distributed contribution and support from their bench as opposed to Eagles whose next major contributor was Nickosie Allicock with five points while Tarikh Cave didn’t take to the court during the loss. Adding to Browne’s tally for UG were Kadeem Peterkin (11), Jahleel Young (10) and Jabari Joseph (09).
Pacesetters 98-50 Pepsi Sonics – It was business as usual for Pacesetters, the biggest club in Guyana in terms of the number (22) of youth players registered. They narrowly missed the century mark after a buzzer-beater shot from beyond the three-point arc circled the rim of the basket before popping out.
Pacesetters’ Troy David’s purple patch raged during the clash and he netted a game-leading 24 points with support from his skipper Quincy Dossantos (13), Kwesi Roberts (12) and Cashif Liverpool (12) to sink the battered Sonics team.
The winless Sonics didn’t even come close to their first league win during the 48-point thrashing and Troy Glasgow (15) along with Lemuel Grant’s (11) team-leading contributions were not even close enough to what was needed for a positive result. (Calvin Chapman)
Oct 19, 2018Over 50 athletes, drawn from South America and the Caribbean are expected to participate in the second leg of this year’s South American 10K race according to President of the Athletics Association...
Oct 19, 2018
Oct 19, 2018
Oct 19, 2018
Oct 19, 2018
Oct 19, 2018
I guess we will have to wait months, maybe even a year, before we have the final legal position given by the CCJ on the... more
Flashback! 2016 & 2017 EBFA Ralph Green U-11 champions, Agricola Red Triangle. A total of twelve (12) clubs including... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In one year and eight months’ time, the present holder of the Office of Secretary-General of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]