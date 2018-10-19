GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… UG tutors Eagles; Pacesetters miss 100-point mark in win over Sonics

Play continued at the Burnham Basketball Hard Court on Wednesday night in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) tournament with an Under-23 double header which saw wins for Trojans and Pacesetters while Sonics remained winless and Eagles dived deeper into crisis mode.

UG Trojans 67-62 Eagles – University of Guyana (UG) Trojans returned to winnings ways after handing Eagles Basketball Club their third defeat in four games despite game leading scores from Eagles’ Captain, Shemaar Huntley and teammate Sherland Gillis who both netted 22 points in their team’s five-point loss to the students.

However, Trojans that were led by Jonathan Browne with 15 points had more evenly distributed contribution and support from their bench as opposed to Eagles whose next major contributor was Nickosie Allicock with five points while Tarikh Cave didn’t take to the court during the loss. Adding to Browne’s tally for UG were Kadeem Peterkin (11), Jahleel Young (10) and Jabari Joseph (09).

Pacesetters 98-50 Pepsi Sonics – It was business as usual for Pacesetters, the biggest club in Guyana in terms of the number (22) of youth players registered. They narrowly missed the century mark after a buzzer-beater shot from beyond the three-point arc circled the rim of the basket before popping out.

Pacesetters’ Troy David’s purple patch raged during the clash and he netted a game-leading 24 points with support from his skipper Quincy Dossantos (13), Kwesi Roberts (12) and Cashif Liverpool (12) to sink the battered Sonics team.

The winless Sonics didn’t even come close to their first league win during the 48-point thrashing and Troy Glasgow (15) along with Lemuel Grant’s (11) team-leading contributions were not even close enough to what was needed for a positive result. (Calvin Chapman)