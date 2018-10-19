Former Kaieteur News graphic artist is newest member of the Bar

Attorney –at –law, Christopher Anthony Thompson, is the newest member of the local Bar. He was admitted to practise law in the civil and criminal courts of Guyana after a petition was presented on his behalf, yesterday, before High Court Justice Sandra Kurtzious yesterday.

In a courtroom filled with family members and well-wishers Thompson’s mentor, Attorney –at- law Christopher Ram, presented the petition on his behalf. The lawyer detailed Thompson academic and professional journey to becoming a legal practitioner.

Ram noted that the young lawyer built an academic foundation at the St John’s College and St Stanislaus College before venturing into law studies at the University Of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Ram, Thompson’s experience in professional world includes employment as an audit clerk at National Hardware and a graphic artist at Kaieteur News, where he worked for several years.

He noted that in addition to his easy going personality, sense of humour, Thompson is also driven and has a passion for the law — especially towards ensuring its serves the common man and woman.

In accepting the petition, Justice Kurtzious advised the new member of the legal profession to continue being a student of the law.

“And remember your clients are your best advertisers.”

In response, Thompson thanked the Court for graciously accepting his petition.

“ Even as I celebrate and give myself the proverbial pat on the back, I am reminded that I stood on the shoulders of giants both living and dead, who brought me to this juncture. Giants like Mr. Chris Ram, Mr. Glenn Lall (Publisher of Kaieteur News), Justice Claudette La Bennett, my wife, parents, family members and many friends.

Since my days at the University at Guyana I have relied upon Mr. Ram’s guidance and experience, and even as I dip into that fountain of knowledge, I am acutely aware that I am only scratching the surface; I have a long way to go.

And I wish I could take all the credit and say that everyone is gathered here today because of the great and terrific person that I am.

But that’s not the reality, because today is not merely about me, it’s about the ideas that were instilled in me as a child; ideas such as, that one can rise in spite of their circumstances; that education is still the key to success; that there is no substitute for hard work and persistence and that sacrifices will realize results.”

Thompson gave thanks for each and every person who contributed to his success.

“Whether in thought, words or deeds I may not have heard the prayers, but I certainly experienced many an occasion of divine interventions in those exams,”he added.