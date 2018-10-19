EBFA/Ralph Green U11 to kick off tomorrow @ New Diamond Grove Primary Sch. Gr.

A total of twelve (12) clubs including defending champion Agricola Red Triangle will from tomorrow be engaging each other when the 3rd annual East Bank Football Association Under-11 League sponsored by USA based Guyanese Ralph Green, kicks off.

Matches are slated for the New Diamond Grove Primary School Ground, from 09:00hrs after the march pass of the teams where executive members of the EBFA and the GFF including President Wayne Forde would be present.

Grove Hi Tech, Samatta Point/Kaneville and Diamond Upsetters ended second, third and fourth in 2017 and will all be aiming, along with the other clubs to stop Agricola from winning a third straight title.

The Agricola team would be led once again by the cool, calm and collective Jonathan Andries who won the MVP Award last year. Also expected to feature again this year are 2017 Most Disciplined player, Grove Hi Tech’s Rayfield Hilliman as well as the Best Goalkeeper for last year, Joshua Dias of Diamond Upsetters.

Some exciting matches are anticipated in this developmental league which will see each club playing 11 matches. Clubs have already received two balls (one branded) each and a Captains armband while coaches collected a Technical folder and whistle.

Tomorrow, each club would be presented with branded tops to be used in matches as well as bibs. Apart from replica trophies that would be presented to the winning and runner-up clubs, the third and fourth placed teams would receive medals.

There would also be five individual prizes with backpacks and trophies being presented; the most disciple club and best coach would also be rewarded. The Executive and members of the EBFA is expressing gratitude to the Headmistress of New Diamond Grove Primary School, Ms. Wendy Norville as well as the Regional Democratic Council of Region 4 and REO Ms. Pauline Lucas for their support in making the ground available.

The association would be working along with the students of the school to assist in their technical and tactical development.

Following is the first day’s fixture:

Mt. Team Team Time Venue

1. Swan v Herstelling Raiders 09:15hrs Grove DPSG

2. Hararuni Eagles v Grove Hi Tech 10:00hrs “

3. Timehri v Samatta Point 10:45hrs “

4. Diamond United v Friendship 11:30hrs “

5. Diamond Upsetters v Kuru Kururu Warriors 12:15hrs “

6. Agricola v Mocha Champs 13:00hrs “