Corruption deh like a cloak round Guyana

Not a day does pass without some rampant dishonesty don’t tek place. And this been going on long. Ever since Janet mek Jagdeo and Sam play musical chairs dem dishonesty begin.

People wukking in de Ministry of Works get permission to rob de government. People who never hold a saw or a trowel suddenly start to get contract to build roads and schools. All dem had to do was put in dem name fuh a bid and dem get de contract.

Then de government to help dem by giving dem big advances. Nuff of de contractors tek de advance and do kak wuk. Some of dem never even start de wuk and dem keep de money. That is wha use to happen when people use to boast how money flowing.

Dem boys thought that this was over when Soulja Bai tek over. Dem was wrong. De same people who germinate during that lang time suddenly become like wood ants. Dem dig suh deep in de system that anybody who want to get rid of dem got to blow up de whole system.

One man bid fuh two contracts; tek de people estimate and can’t start de wuk because de money done. Patterson got every right to move in pun this man but nutten ain’t happen. Dem boys want to know if somebody get a kick back and now dem can’t talk or do nutten.

De Auditor General start to check how Soulja Bai people doing because dem was de ones who chase down Jagdeo and he kavakamites about corruption. Wha he find mek he nearly faint. He find a contractor in Berbice who tender fuh eight contracts.

Dem boys know that nutten ain’t strange in that. But when de man win all eight dem start to tek notice. De Auditor General buss up de bag yesterday. De Berbice contractor bids and de engineer estimates is one and de same in all eight of de contracts.

Is either de engineer is de contractor or de engineer and de contractor in a tight relationship. This could have been a case of de contractor checking wid de engineer before he put in he bid.

Dem boys waiting to see wha gun happen now. If de engineer still got a wuk wid Soulja Bai dem boys got to watch Soulja Bai. And dem boys waiting to see who gun talk bout law before dem blacklist de contractor.

Talk half and watch how corruption deh like a cloak round Guyana.