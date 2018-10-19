Latest update October 19th, 2018 12:58 AM

Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship… Corporate partners rally around team

Some members of the national U20 team display the health supplement and sports rub from New GPC Inc.

Corporate Guyana has thrown its support behind the National U20 team as preparations continue for its successful participation in the Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship scheduled for Nov 1 – 22, 2018 in Florida, USA.
The donations, in the form of health supplements, snacks, water, a monetary and in-kind contribution respectively, were received and assisted the team in their daily preparations.
The New GPC Inc. donated Codal Compound and Mustarcream, the former being a nutrition supplement, which, according to their website, “provides extra-strength and vitality while building resistance” and the latter helps sore joints and muscles.
In an invited comment, Team Manager, Daniel Thomas, expressed his gratitude for the donations, which have greatly contributed to the success of the programme thus far: “We’re happy that Maggie’s Catering has come on board and provided snacks for a number of days as well as offered a discount for snacks provided for the remainder of the month thus far.
The Guyana Producers Limited through Mr. Aaron Fraser has also given a financial donation. We have also had water being provided for the team through Mr. Clifton Douglas of Ultra Waters, which has resulted in us not paying for water for the past month through that kind sponsorship.”
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital was also instrumental in facilitating the medical, which was required by Concacaf as a prerequisite for participation in the tournament. Daniels said the team, which is scheduled to depart on the 28th October, is also open to additional sponsorship: “We are still open for sponsorship and / or contribution from the public so if there’s anyone out there interested in same, feel free to reach out to the Federation.”
The National U20 team’s match schedule in the first round is as follows: November 2 vs Guatemala, 10:30hrs; November 6 vs Cayman Islands, 10:30hrs; November 8 vs Curacao, 12:45hrs and November 10 vs El Salvador, 19:45hrs.

