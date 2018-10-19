BIT prepares over 600 Region Six youths for labour force

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) recently awarded certificates to 674 young people from Region Six, through the National Training Project for Youth Empowerment (NTYPE) Programme.

At one of the most recent graduation ceremonies that was held at the New Amsterdam Town Hall on Friday, last, a total of 577 young people received certificates in 14 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programmes.

Those programmes were offered by 12 agencies and institutions that the Board of Industrial Training would have recognized as its partners.

Kaieteur News understands that 120 young people were trained in the area of Information Technology and 30 in the area of Computer Repairs from the RK Computer Institute. The Coles Engineering School trained 27 young people in the areas of Welding/fabrication, Refrigeration Mechanic and Electrical Insulation.

A Taste of Heaven Catering School trained 20 young persons in the areas of Catering and Cake Decoration. One hundred and twenty-four youths were trained by the New Amsterdam Technical Institute in the area of Heavy-Duty Equipment Operations and Motor Mechanic. Twenty-two were trained by the Winkle Road Work Shop and Henry’s Work Shop received certificates in Welding and Fabrication.

In addition to this, 50 persons received certificates in Garment Construction after successfully completing their training at the Upper-Class Community Developer Institute. Thirty-two individuals were taught at the Siparuta Village Council and the Ikuwaru and Bara Cara Upper Canje Creek Centres in the area of Motor Mechanic.

One hundred and eleven individuals were trained by the GuySuCo Training Centre in the areas of Motor Vehicle Servicing, Supervisory Management, Fitting and Machining, Welding/Fabrication, Electrical Installation and Refrigeration. Through the Roadside Baptiste Church, 43 persons received training in the areas of Garment Construction, Catering, Computer Repairs and Information Technology.

The NTPYE Programmes over the years would have been used as a bridge to successful careers by persons who were unable to complete their schooling at tertiary institutions. Given the opportunity to present a reflection of the programme to his fellow grandaunts and guest at the graduation, one graduate mentioned how the programme was able to move him from a clerical position to being hired by one of the leading companies in Guyana’s emerging Oil and Gas Industry.

He was also sent to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago for training.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, thanked the Board of Industrial Training for the outstanding work they have done in Region Six and throughout the country. He also encouraged BIT to continue to meet the skills demand of new and emerging sectors.

Valarie Moore, the Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer encouraged the graduates to embrace professionalism, honesty, integrity, fairness, respect and punctuality as they endeavour to make their mark in the labor force.

Correspondingly, on September 19, last, 97 individuals who were trained under one of BIT’s partners, the GuySuCo Training Centre, have completed studies in Electrical Installation, Fitting and Machining, Welding and Fabrication, Motor Vehicle Servicing and Repairs, Refrigeration and Supervisory Management.

In addition to the NTPYE graduation ceremony that was held on October 5, last, 84 Industrial Skills Training Enhancement Programme (IN-STEP) beneficiaries graduated on September 12, last at the GuySuCo Training Centre – Port Mourant (GTC/PM).

This newspaper was informed by BIT that the programme was implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Guyana Sugar Corporation. It catered for the sugar workers who were displaced due to redundancy.

Moreover, on July 4, last, 57 apprentices in Region Six graduated at GTC/PM. The 57 youths completed their training as Fitter Machinists, Agricultural Mechanics, Electricians, Auto Electricians, Instrument Repair Mechanics, and Sugar Boilers.

BIT officials noted that the Apprenticeship Programme is one of the only human resource development programmes that guarantees employment after training. Thus, they said it should be viewed as one of the primary programmes for developing skilled manpower for industry. Furthermore, BIT representatives said that the apprenticeship programme used the existing infrastructure of industries; thereby, reducing governmental infrastructure spending on training centres.

Additionally, it facilitates the skilful development of the programme beneficiaries through the on-the-job technique of competency development. Thus, more agencies they said, should seek to be licensed by BIT to receive and train apprentices.

They contend that this will help to reduce the skills gap and the mismatch between the training individuals receive and the skills industries need.

Furthermore, in light of the changing industrial skills demands in Guyana, BIT said it intends to ensure that there is continuous improvement of its TECHVOC Programmes by reviewing and prioritizing the following core elements: Alignment with Guyana’s Development Strategy, Improvement in Governance arrangements, More emphasis on employer engagements, Increased funding and incentives systems, Reconfigure curriculum design and delivery systems, and Review and improve our assessment mechanisms in order to ensure quality assurance and accreditation.

It also intends to ensure marketable certification and/or further progression, not excluding the achievement of local National Vocational Qualification (NVQ), and/or ultimately Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) which will ensure the skills generated are sought after not only locally but Regionally and Internationally.