Survival to enhance spectators’ experience at Guyana Softball Cup next week

Oct 18, 2018 Sports 0

Mark DeFreitas (2nd left) and two staff members present the sponsorship to Dharam Persaud of the GFSCA.

Survival Group of Businesses is fully onboard with the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) for the eighth edition of Guyana Softball Cup, billed for next week.
The company presented its sponsorship to the organisers recently with Survival Travel Agency’s Manager, Mark DeFreitas, making it abundantly clear that the entity is committed to ensure the success of the event.
To this end, the business establishment will be providing all expenses paid trips for three couples to local destinations, Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls.
In addition, Survival will make available five hampers to be won on the day of the finals. All patrons need to do is retain their half ticket to be eligible.
Dharam Persaud of the GFSCA said Survival’s support is key to the success of the Guyana Softball Cup and the Association is grateful for the continued partnership.
Teams from Guyana, New York, Canada and Florida will converge in Guyana on the weekend of October 26-28 to compete for softball supremacy in the Americas.
Once again, the GFSCA is promising an action-packed and competitive tournament.The category finals would be on October 28 at the Demerara Cricket Club, starting at 10:00hrs and concluding with the Open final under floodlights.
The tournament is sponsored by Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, Ramchand’s Auto Spares WJ Enterprise, Mike’s Pharmacy and Karibee Rice.

 

