Six held, firearms and loot recovered from Parika robbery

Prompt action by ‘D’ Division police ranks guided by the Divisional Commander, has led to the arrest of six men and the recovery of firearms and articles that were stolen during a robbery at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

A release stated that at around 22:20hrs on Tuesday, three men, who were armed, exited a car and attacked a female bar proprietor and two patrons. They relieved the victims of a laptop, three phones and a sum of cash, discharged a round in the air and escaped in the vehicle.

The car was later intercepted at Cornelia Ida on the West Coast of Demerara, with two of the three suspects, and based on further information received, a public transportation vehicle was intercepted at the Western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge where three other individuals were apprehended.

The third suspect from the car was arrested with the firearms, ammunition, two toques, and the stolen articles.

The suspects are said to hail from Diamond, East Bank Demerara; Kuru Kururu, Albouystown, and Best Village, West Coast Demerara.