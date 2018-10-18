Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Sports support GSCL Inc

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc has gained the backing Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports for the hosting of its Prime Minister’s Cup 2 which is set to commence on Friday.

At a simple presentation ceremony which took place at the entity’s location in 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville on Tuesday, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre representative Amarita Bahadur handed over a cheque to Brandon Persaud of GSCL Inc.

In an invited comment Bahadur said they are happy to be given the opportunity to come on board since this tournament only comes once a year. She wished the teams well adding that she is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament. Persaud thanked both entities for their support.

Among the venues indentified for preliminary matches are GNIC SC, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Eve Leary and Everest.

In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000, while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat (Open) are the defending champions. The teams that will battle for supremacy in the All stars (Open) segment are Wales Challengers, Enterprise Rebel, Hill Foot Vipers, Farm All stars, Speedboat, Success, Regal All stars, Corriverton, Bartica All stars, SVC and Booths XI.

The Masters category includes Albion Masters, Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Enterprise Masters, Ontario Masters, Narine Masters, Florida Guyana, Tropical Spring Masters, Parika Defenders and Fishermen Masters.

The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club.