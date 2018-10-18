Murder of Berbice carpenter… Five accused to face High Court trial

Latest update October 18th, 2018 12:59 AM

The five accused have been committed to stand trial for murder.

The five men who were charged with the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, whose body battered body was found along the Number 72 Village public road, were yesterday committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate Court.
The Magistrate overruled the no case submissions made by the defence counsel and the evidence was determined to be convincing enough to send the matter to the high court for a judge and jury to decide the fate of Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob – the five accused.
Magistrate Artiga ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the five men who are accused of murdering Narinedatt at Number 72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice on alleged orders from Marcus Bisram, who is currently facing an extradition proceeding overseas. Prosecuting the case was Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings while the defence was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.
Recently, a New York judge hearing the habeas corpus action into the extradition of murder suspect, Marcus Bisram, ordered lawyers from both sides to provide key documents. It is an indication that this is the last phase of the proceedings before Judge Kiyo Matsumoto refers the matter to the US Secretary of State for a final decision.

The court ruled that Bisram was extraditable but his lawyers filed a last ditch habeas corpus action late last year.

The Government of Guyana had requested Bisram,who lives in New York, to be extradited.

In November 2016, Narinedatt was allegedly beaten, placed in a car trunk, dumped on the Corentyne Road and run over to make it look like a hit-and-run.

 

