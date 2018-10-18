Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup Den Amstel CC in prime shape for Sunday’s start

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated commencement of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

In just three days time, the thirty-two invited teams will have the opportunity to battle for prize monies in excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.

The community of Den Amstel situated on the West Coast of Demerara is the venue for what is already being touted to be one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events on the West Side set to kick off on October 21.

According to Co-ordinator Lennox Arthur, a former national player / Coach, he said apart from the lucrative prize monies on offer, trophies and gifts will be awarded to the respective winners and outstanding performances at the end of the tournament which will be run on a knockout basis with the final set to be played on November 18, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries, while the Highest Goalscorer, will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliment of China Trading.

The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.

Meanwhile, the Organisers have released the fixtures for the first three days of action with the winners advancing to the next round.

On October 21:

Mahaica versus Herstelling @15:00hrs

Central Mackenzie vs. Mahaicony @15:30hrs

Pouderoyen vs. Lama Dam @16:00hrs

Uitvlugt vs. Lilliendaal @16:30hrs

Den Amstel vs. West Side Masters @17:00hrs

On October 28:

Timehri vs. Wales @15:00hrs

Mocha vs. Kitty @15:30hrs

Jetty vs. Kuru Kururu @ 16:00hrs

Crane vs. Agricola @16:30hrs

Bagotsville vs. Soesdyke @17:00hrs

On November 4:

De Kindren vs. Plaisance @15:00hrs

Vergenoegen vs. Newtown Kitty @ 15:30hrs

Zeelugt vs. Tucville @16:00hrs

Sara Lodge vs. Buxton @16:30hrs

Goed Fortuin vs. Sophia @17:00hrs

Sparta Family vs. Alexander Village @17:30hrs