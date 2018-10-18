Guyanese student is top regional 2018 CAPE performer

QC to receive School of the Year award

Guyana has yet another year claimed the top spot at the regionally offered Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination [CAPE]. The top performer is Aadilah Ali, a consistently outstanding student of Queen’s College.

According to information released by the Caribbean Examinations Council [CXC], the administrator of the examination, Guyana’s Ali, by virtue of being the most outstanding regional CAPE performer, is the winner of the Dennis Irvine Award. This award, according to CXC, is the symbol of academic excellence at the CAPE level.

Ali is the second Queen’s College, Guyana student to win the Dennis Irvine Award. Another outstanding performer, in the person of Cecil Cox, was the recipient in 2015.

This year, Ali has also copped the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Natural Sciences.

Ali became eligible for the awards by achieving Grade I in Applied Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Biology Units 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Unit 2, Communication Studies, Environmental Science Units 1 and 2, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Units 1 and 2, Pure Mathematics Units 1 and 2, and Grade II in Chemistry Unit 1.

Another Queen’s College student who will be duly awarded is Rajiv Muneshwer, who has secured the award for the Most Outstanding Candidate in Mathematics. Muneshwer achieved Grade I in 12 CAPE Units. The subjects he took are Applied Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Biology Units 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Units 1 and 2, Communication Studies, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Units 1 and 2, and Pure Mathematics Units 1 and 2.

According to CXC, Muneshwer will receive the RM Results CAPE Mathematics Award. RM Results, a UK-based company, began sponsoring the award in 2017.

The outstanding performances yielded by the Guyanese duo will see their school – Queen’s College – receiving the CAPE School of the Year 2018 award.

But it wasn’t only Guyanese students claiming outstanding places at May/June 2018 sitting of CAPE. According to CXC, students from Trinidad have also shared the spotlight this year with four students claiming awards.

CXC announced that Mikhaili Toney of Presentation College, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, has been able to secure the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Humanities. Toney achieved Grade I in 10 Units: Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Entrepreneurship Units 1 and 2, Environmental Science Units 1 and 2, Geography Units 1 and 2 and Sociology Units 1 and 2. He will receive the Hodder Education CAPE Humanities Award.

Kirese Narinesingh of Naparima Girls’ College took the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Language Studies with Grade I in eight Units. These Units are Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, French Units 1 and 2, Literatures in English 1 and 2, and Spanish Units 1 and 2.

Seline Sundar of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College continued that school’s dominance of regional business awards. Sundar achieved Grade I in Accounting Units 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Economics Units 1 and 2, and Management of Business Units 1 and 2. Sundar will receive the ACCA CXC Business Studies Award 2018, the second time the award will be presented.

A student from St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, Jade Lakhan, secured the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Environmental Science. Lakhan achieved Grade I in Biology Units 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Environmental Science Units 1 and 2, and Geography Units 1 and 2.

The students will receive their awards at the Regional Top Awards Ceremony slated for Thursday December 6, 2018 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.