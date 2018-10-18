GBTI on board with GMRSC’s Ignite

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry has announced its partnership with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club for the upcoming Ignite meet which is scheduled for November 10 & 11 at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.

Public Relations Officer Pamela Binda confirmed the partnership by handing over the company’s contribution yesterday.

The club, in a statement confirmed too that their partnership with the banking institution represents the company’s faith in the organisation and by extension the event.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks (bikes) and SR3 radicals along with the local classes.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada.

Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.

Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.

The event will be launched on today at the GMR&SC’s Thomas Lands office where tickets are also on sale at the cost of $2500; children $1000.

In addition, the club has schedule a “Test and Tune” event for this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit which will feature race-like conditions for competitors who will want to test their cars and bikes before the Ignite showcase.