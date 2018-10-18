Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League Essequibo TI notch back to back wins; Mainstay thump Dartmouth

Featuring a number of talented players the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) has continued to send a stern warning to their rivals when they registered their second win in as many matches following another day of action in the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) 2018 Senior League at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground.

Being played to select the association’s two representatives for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super-16 Year End tournament which will have in excess of six million dollars at stake, the ETI boys followed up on their 3-0 win over Good Hope on Saturday with another sound display in Group A, handing Queenstown their first loss, 2-1.

Also winning on Sunday were Mainstay Gold Star, blanking Dartmouth 4-0 to maintain their hold at the top of the Group B Table to keep their unblemished record intact after a pair of matches and a clean sheet.

But certainly the team to watch is the ETI side that comprises a number of players from the Waramadong School who are now continuing the pursuit of their educational careers at the Technical level.

These players have certainly added a fillip to the ETI team and one would anticipate that they will continue that momentum in the ensuing months for their team and the EPFA. Renaldo Birchman was the player who netted both goals for ETI in the 14th and 19th minute and despite Queenstown who won their first match being able to pull one back through Norvan Nelson in the 29th minute, the ETI lads were equally solid in the defensive third and held on to win.

They have also established themselves as the team to beat in their group and would also be eyeing one of the two spots for the GFF tournament.

Another of the hot teams in the EPFA, Mainstay Gold Star which is actually neighbours to ETI, took care of business against Dartmouth via a 4-0 margin, controlling proceedings from start to finish.

Christopher Belfield led the victors with a brace of goals scoring in the 10th and 60th minutes while there was one each for Nyron

Pearson (49) and Randy DeJonge in the 68th minute.

Following group play, the top two teams from each group will advance to the final four which would be played using the knockout format. Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue.