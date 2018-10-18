Dem boys seh…Ramjattan getting bad name fuh Lusignan

When de PPP can support prison riots things really. De party run out of things to criticize de coalition. Three prisoners get away from Lusignan de same time de guards was sleeping. When people start to ask how come all dem guards was sleeping at de same time, one man seh dat dem guards don’t have interest in watching prisoners.

When dem use to smuggle in ganja and phone and things like dat all de guards had an interest to see dat no prisoner ain’t get away. De more de number of people in de prisoner de better de trade. But when de prison locking down on de smuggling inside de prison, dem prison warden didn’t have no incentive to wuk.

Rohee write letter and he blame Ramjattan fuh wha happen at Lusignan de odda day. Jagdeo did blame Ramjattan even before Rohee write a letter. De only thing dem didn’t seh is dat Ramjattan let de prisoners out of de jail.

And poor Ramjattan, he trying. He change up de police force; he change up de prison but he can’t change de way criminals does think. He sit down de odda day and tell dem police dat if dem crash de cars, dem gon have to pay fuh de repairs.

Since dat happen de crashing stop and dem police tekking dem time. He try to mek conditions in de jail but when he do dat is more people running to go inside suh de situation can’t change. Dat is why he getting all de bad name. Things reach de stage wheh he can’t sleep properly in de night.

But dat could change. Dem boys seh if he only lock up Jagdeo and some of de oddas de whole prison situation gon change. People wouldn’t have to get away because all of dem prisoners want boast how dem been in jail wid Jagdeo and how dem shake his hand and talk to him.

And dem boys waiting to see when Soulja Bai gon lock up de people who want to raise de toll fuh de Berbice Bridge. He got to check de books because dem boys suspect kak passing. Something ain’t right wid de amount of money de Bridge people seh dem collecting every day.

Talk half and get some sleeping pills fuh Ramjattan.