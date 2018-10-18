Con man gets 30 years for rape

High Court Judge Jo Ann Barlow imposed a 30-year jail sentenced on 38-year-old Troy Webster, who was yesterday convicted of rape by a 12-member mixed jury. The jury found that on November 21, 2015, Webster, a father of two, engaged in sexual penetration with a 25-year-old woman against her will.

Expressing that he was shocked at the jury’s decision, Webster said that he would accept it. He said that the jury and State “had to do what they had to do” based on the evidence led by the victim.

Nevertheless, the convict extended an apology to the victim saying that he was sorry for any hurt or pain he caused her. However, he maintained that he had consensual sex with the woman.

Looking at the jurors, he stated, “I have nothing against you all. God will do the rest.”

Webster was represented by Attorney-at-Law Clyde Forde, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Tiffini Lyken, Seeta Bishundial and Abigail Gibbs. Prosecutor Lyken urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent.

According to the prosecutor, Webster is currently serving a 10-year jail term after he was convicted of defrauding six women of monies. The sentence was handed down by a Principal Magistrate last year August. The prosecutor disclosed that in one instance, Webster posed as a businessman and defrauded several women.

Justice Barlow reminded Webster that the victim testified that he used one trick after another to lure her to Soesdyke where he forced her into having sex.

“This is not the first time you have used bold and daring tactics to get what you want. Society cannot condone persons who believe they can operate like you,” the Judge told the convict, advising him not to use his abilities to prey on others.

During his address to the court, Webster indicated that he will use his time behind bars to get closer with God.

Justice Barlow encouraged him to take advantage of programmes offered by the prison to help with making him a better person whenever he is released back into society.

Webster will begin serving the 30-year sentence when he concludes the 10 years for the prior offence. This trial was heard at the High Court in Georgetown.