‘Bragging Rights’ street football tourney launched

From Left, Ansa Mcal’s Faris Mohamed, Errol Nelson, Chris Jones, Marlon Jacobs and Ansa Mcal’s Nigel Worrel all pose for a photo during the launch yesterday at the NSC secretariat.

Freedom Family Entertainment in collaboration with the Ansa Mcal Trading and the National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday launched the ‘Bragging Rights’ Beach Football tournament which will see 16 teams coming from Georgetown, East Coast Demerara, East Bank, Linden and Berbice matching skills for a total of $650,000 in cash prizes.
The event which kicks off at 18:00hrs sharp tomorrow will last three days, concluding on Sunday with all matches set to be competed at the Marriot Hotel beach front and admission to the anticipated games will cost $1000 for each night with season passes available for $2500.
The five-a-side football tournament will be the first of its kind being played on the beach using street football rules.
The teams which will be competing include East Coast teams Diamond (Buxton), Uprising (Golden Grove), Beterverwagting, East Bank’s Agricola Warriors, Berbice’s Silver Stars, Swag Entertainment (Linden), Dave & Celina (Linden) along with the following Georgetown teams, Avacado, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Leopold Street, Gold Is Money, North East, Tiger Bay, Kingston and Future Stars.
During the launch which was held at the NSC secretariat on Homestretch Avenue, head of the NSC, Christopher Jones, expressed his excitement of being a part of this unique event. “When the concept was divulged to us (NSC), we were excited because it provides the opportunity for young people to have the opportunity to be gainfully involved.”
Jones noted that he will be cheering for Leopold Street to do well in this competition since that is the area he grew up.
Head of Ansa Mcal’s Business Development Unit, Errol Nelson, posited similar remarks and he noted that through their Icool (water and drink) brand which will be the official beverage of the tournament, the teams are sure to be well hydrated throughout their anticipated rigorous plays.
Marlon Jacobs, founder of Freedom Family, posited that when he was conceptualising the event he wanted to do something different hence the first ever beach tournament in Guyana with street football rules. Jacobs urged patrons to come out in their numbers to support while noting that that the beach front will be a hive of activity including live entertainment.
The quarterfinals will be contest on day two, Saturday while the semifinal and finals will kick off on Sunday.
The first place team will pocket $300,000, second $150,000, while third and fourth place will pocket $100,000 each.

 

