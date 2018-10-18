BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tournament continues in Berbice

The Berbice Cricket Board organised New Building Society sponsored 40-Overs Round Robin Second Division Tournament for over 80 teams in the County of Berbice continued last weekend with several matches. The Tournament involves the teams being divided into seventeen zones, with the top team in each zone going on to the Playoff stage.

Scores from the latest matches played are:

1) At No. 72 Ground: No. 70 Spartan defeated No. 72 All Stars by 88 runs.

No. 70 made 159 all out in 34.1 Overs. Thameshwar Ramoutar 37. A Hemchand 4 for 31, W. Garnett 2 for 30.

No. 72. were 71 all out in 15.2 Overs. Ryan Ramdass 20, Naeem Yacoob 5 for 10, Omesh Khemraj 2 for 23 and H. Ramoutar 2 for 9.

2) At Yakusari: Yakusar Caribs defeated Yakusari Horizon by 73 runs at Yakusari. Yakusari Caribs 143 in 20 Overs. C. Iyana 34, R. Iyana 28, V. Rampersaud 2 for 15, Karim Amin 2 for 20 and T. Ramsundar 2 for 23.

Yakusari Horizons 70 all out in 19.2 Overs. Karim Amin 20. Naipaul Iyana 5 for 10.

3) At No. 69: No. 69 Red Rose Cricket Club defeated No. 70 Young Blood Cricket Club by 5 wickets. No. 70 Young Blood 142 all out. S. Rampersaud 26, V. Lakeram 19. Deoraj Rampersaud 3 for 26, Deodat Seeram 2 for 20, Tarrick Chaitram 2 for 20 and Trishan Narinedat 2 for 24.

No. 69 Red Rose 143 for 5. Deoraj Rampersaud 70, Deodat Seeram 23. Ashwood Mahsond 2 for 27.

4) At No.70 M.Y.O: No. 70 M.Y.O Cricket Club defeated No. 71 Sports Club by eight wickets.

No. 71 Sports Club 111 all out in 27.5 overs. Somedat Singh 21, Karamchand Poopaj 30, Ahmad Khan 2 for 21, Areef Khan 2 for 29, Asardeen Mohamed 2 for 18, Jameel Asad 2 for 3.

No. 70 M.Y.O 112 for 2 in 16 Overs. Jameel Asad 49, Salu Khan 27.

5) At No. 72: Cut and Load Cricket Club defeated No. 73 Young Warriors Cricket Club by 5 wickets.

No. 73 Young Warriors Cricket Club 94 all out in 34 Overs. Danesh Seenarine 13, Azad Mohamed 28. Rishi Persaud 3 for 11, Devanand Chatterpaul 2 for 15 and Imran Khan 3 for 16.

Cut and Load 95 for 5 in 10 Overs. Rishi Persaud 53, Azad Mohamed 3 for 25 and Ganesh Singh 2 for 27.

6) At No. 48: No. 48 Challengers defeated No. 43 Scorpions by two wickets.

No. 43 Scorpions Cricket Club 205 runs in 34.3 Overs. S. Diaram 67, M. Harvey 29, A. Grant 50. A. Lensankar 3 for 33 and M. Drepaul 2 for 21.

No. 48 Challengers Cricket Club 206 for 8. Munesh Lalu 94, Balram Persaud 31, Terrence Budhu 34. Jaipaul Sewnauth 3 for 39 and Devin Baldeo 3 for 12.

7) At Courtland: Chesney Cricket Club defeated Courtland Cricket Club by six wickets.

Courtland 126 in 21.4 Overs. Jermaine Cort 31, Eon Gibson 21. Imran Khan 4 for 38 and S. Khan 3 for 6.

Chesney Cricket Club 129 for 4 in17 Overs. Pavindra Somwaru 58, Saif Latchana 18. Jermaine Cort 3 for 16.

8) At Fyrish: Fyrish Cricket Club defeated Kilcoy Cricket Club by 51 runs.

Fyrish Cricket Club 171 in 27 Overs. Y. Chinapen 25, Y. Cordyall 29, K. Rengasammy 22, H. Mohamed 3 for 60, S. Kamalldin 3 for 8 and S. Kamaludin 3 for 10.

Kilcoy Cricket Club120 all out in 20 Overs. K. Ramnarain 54, H. Mohamed 18. R. Ramcharran 3 for 10 and K. Roopnarine 3 for 34.

9) At Goed Bananen Land: Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated BG Triple Star Cricket Club by 27 runs.

Young Warriors 185 in 33 overs. Alex Algoo 30, S. Khan 27, Devindra Ramoutar 20, L. Jugister 3 for 38, O. Emandin 3 for 27.

BG Triple Star 158 all out in 27.3 Overs. K. Sobhai 47, K. Gangaram 42, S, Amichanen 20. Devindra Ramoutar 5 for 44.

10) At Mount Sinai: Mount Sinai Cricket Club defeated Bermine Cricket Club by 23 runs. Mount Sinai 180 all out in 33.5 Overs. R. Mc Andrew 27, S. Daniels 24, R. Barrington 36. Gregory Crandon 3 for 23, R. Seitaram 3 for 22.

Bermine 157 all out in 29.4 Overs. K. Roster 38, R. Seitaram37. S. Daniels 6 for 34 and J. Amsterdam 2 for 31.