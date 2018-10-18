Bakewell Junior tennis tournament concludes Massy Industries 1st on board for Cup of Guianas

The fifth annual Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship which concluded last Friday was used as the preparation tournament for the team which will be representing Guyana in Suriname next week.

According to a release from the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), Bakewell has always been a big supporter of the sport’s development and the event also commemorates the late CEO of Bakewell, Naeem Nasir, in honour of his contribution to national sport events.

The tournament had a successful run and featured players in the U12, U14 and U18 categories with the respective winners as follows.

Category Winner Runner up

Girls’ U12 Paula Kalekyezi Menikshi Johnson

Boys’ U12 Hayden Mentore Ricky Romascindo

Boys’ U14 Vadeanand Resaul Nigel Lowe

Girls’ U14 Saskia Persaud Akila Jones

Boys’ U\18 Heimraj Resaul Viraj Sharma

Girls’ U18 Afruica Gentle Kalyca Fraser

Now, as 12 athletes prepare to take a step to higher competition later in this month, Massy Industries has become the first corporate entity to contribute to the GLTA’s lawn tennis team trip to Suriname.

The 12-member team, along with two coaches, will depart Guyana for Suriname in order to participate in the Cup of Guianas, formerly the Inter-Guiana Games, with Team Guyana being the defending champions.

The announcement of Massy’s sponsorship came at the closing ceremony of the fifth annual Bakewell Junior Open tournament. The financial support is to the tune of $50,000 and was handed over to the GLTA Treasurer, Tina Ram by Vadeanand Resaul on behalf of Massy Industries.

While Massy noted that it was happy to exercise its corporate responsibility, the Guyana Tennis Association expressed its gratitude to the company, noting that it was hopeful that Massy was the first of many companies to come on board.

The competition will feature four Guyanese (two males, two females) in three categories, namely: Under-12, Under-14 and Under-18. The Guyanese contingent is expected to depart on October 24, 2018 and will be in competition mode from October 24-29, hoping to bring home the overall trophy once again.

The team is as follows:

U12 Males- Hayden Mentore and Ricky Romascindo

U-12 Females- Rashida Hardy and Menikshi Jaikisson

U-14 Males- Vadeanand Resaul and Jeremiah Kalekyezi

U-14 Females- Saskia Akilah Jones and Nandanee Ramdyhan

U-18 Males- Heimraj Resaul and Viraj Sharma

U-18 Females- Afruica Gentle and Kalyca Fraser

The coaches are Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan and Orande Dainty.