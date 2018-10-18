Antilles U18 3×3 Basketball Championships Guyana Dream teams step up preparations

Latest update October 18th, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana would be looking to take Home Court advantage when they take on the rest of the Caribbean in the Antilles U18 3×3 basketball Championships this weekend, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
The eight male and female players stepped up preparations at the indoor facility, CASH, on Monday, working intensely on fitness and tactical plays.
Guyana hosts the U- 18 Championships from October 18-21 and it is anticipated that over 65 athletes from countries across the Caribbean will descend on these shores to compete against host Guyana.
Countries listed to participate are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique Lucia and host Guyana for the Men, while the female category comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique and host Guyana.
The event commence today with a Leadership workshop that would be conducted by IBF/FIBA Officials, while competition commences from 14:00hrs on October 20-21.
Apart from rivalry in the 3×3 segment, players will also compete in three points shoot out, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest and participating countries were expected to begin arriving today.
Meanwhile, the shortlisted players for Guyana are: (Males) – Akeem Crandon, Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen and Shamar France with Mark Agard as Head Coach, while the female squad is Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts, Roschelle Campbell with Troy Greene as Manager.
The U-18 Antilles 3×3 Basketball Final is being organised by the International Basketball Federation (IBF) and the Guyana Amateur Basketball federation (GABF).
The event is free to the public on both days.
Oct 18, 2018The fifth annual Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship which concluded last Friday was used as the preparation tournament for the team which will be representing Guyana in Suriname next week....
Oct 18, 2018
Oct 18, 2018
Oct 18, 2018
Oct 18, 2018
Oct 18, 2018
On the night of Wednesday, October 3, 2018, an item on the agenda of the Council of the University of Guyana’s statutory... more
Guyanese are gullible. They are easily deceived into believing something is true without uncritically examining why what... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In one year and eight months’ time, the present holder of the Office of Secretary-General of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]