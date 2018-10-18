Antilles U18 3×3 Basketball Championships Guyana Dream teams step up preparations

Guyana would be looking to take Home Court advantage when they take on the rest of the Caribbean in the Antilles U18 3×3 basketball Championships this weekend, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The eight male and female players stepped up preparations at the indoor facility, CASH, on Monday, working intensely on fitness and tactical plays.

Guyana hosts the U- 18 Championships from October 18-21 and it is anticipated that over 65 athletes from countries across the Caribbean will descend on these shores to compete against host Guyana.

Countries listed to participate are: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique Lucia and host Guyana for the Men, while the female category comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique and host Guyana.

The event commence today with a Leadership workshop that would be conducted by IBF/FIBA Officials, while competition commences from 14:00hrs on October 20-21.

Apart from rivalry in the 3×3 segment, players will also compete in three points shoot out, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest and participating countries were expected to begin arriving today.

Meanwhile, the shortlisted players for Guyana are: (Males) – Akeem Crandon, Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen and Shamar France with Mark Agard as Head Coach, while the female squad is Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts, Roschelle Campbell with Troy Greene as Manager.

The U-18 Antilles 3×3 Basketball Final is being organised by the International Basketball Federation (IBF) and the Guyana Amateur Basketball federation (GABF).

The event is free to the public on both days.