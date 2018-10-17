Victim allegedly raped in front of boyfriend, two GDF ranks ID’d

Two ranks of the Guyana Defense Force [GDF] are now in police custody for the alleged rape of a young woman on the Essequibo Coast on Saturday night.

The two GDF ranks who are attached to the Sixth Infantry Battalion, Anna Regina, were on Monday identified by the victims following an identification parade at the Suddie Police station, Essequibo Coast.

The men were positively identified by the victims and were immediately placed in police custody.

Information sourced by this publication indicates that on the night of the incident, the young couple was alone at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground, located just next door to the GDF Anna Regina base.

The romantic outing quickly turned bitter, when two ranks from the GDF allegedly pounced on the couple.

The male who is believed to be just 17-years-old, was allegedly beaten and robbed of his money and two gold chains. The ranks then demanded that his girlfriend have sex with them, otherwise they would rape and beat her boyfriend.

The young woman reportedly complied as they started to beat her boyfriend, who was made to watch as the ranks take turns in violating his girlfriend.

After the ordeal was finally over the couple both ran out of the community ground to seek help. After relating the unpleasant experience to their parents, family members rushed the couple to the Anna Regina police station where a report was made.

The family reportedly returned to the scene where they confronted and gave chase to the two suspects, but were unable to catch up with them. The young woman was later admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital, were an examination was carried out by a gynecologist.

Following the incident, the Guyana Defense Force reportedly placed the two ranks under close arrest.

After the positive identification of the two GDF ranks yesterday, Police said that a file is being prepared for legal advice.

The incident, however, is one which has severely rocked the Essequibo Coast, generally known for its peaceful atmosphere.

Regional Chairman Devenand Ramdatt said that he wanted the relevant authorities to address the matter with seriousness.

“The RDC calls for all the relevant authorities and agencies to be involved in addressing these serious allegations so that a timely, fair and just process can be achieved.”