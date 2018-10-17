RHTY&SC, MS congratulates Clinton Pestano on historic hat-trick for Guyana

The Patron, President, Executives and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would like to congratulate our fellow club member Clinton Pestano on his remarkable achievement of taking a hat-trick for Guyana versus Trinidad. Clinton’s hat-trick changed the course of the match for Guyana and was made even special and memorable as it included a trio of West Indies batsmen. Lendl Simmons, Keiron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo are three of the biggest names in West Indies Cricket, a release from the club stated.

Clinton’s success for Guyana at the Senior level has been a long while in the making. Clinton has been a very regular performer for the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team over the years with both bat and ball. There has been moments of frustration and thoughts of quitting the game when he was not considered for selection but he was always urged to keep his faith in God by our Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who serves as a Mentor to him.

Clinton’s hat-trick is the first by a Berbician fast bowler and is the start of a long and successful career for Guyana. The entire membership of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club would like to reassure Clinton that he has our full support, unconditional love and he is always in our prayers. Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports club formula for success is sheer hard work, honesty, belief in the work we do, faith in the God we serve and to always remain humble at all times and we would like to remind Clinton to continue following the formula that has brought huge success to him and the Club. We would also like to acknowledge the contribution of Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Pepsi, Gizmos & Gadgets in the career of Clinton and it is only a matter of time before our promising starts Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair join him in the Guyana Team.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would also like to extend best wishes to captain Leon Johnson and the rest of the Guyana Team for a successful conclusion to the CWI Super 50 Tournament. We would honour Clinton on his return to Guyana on his historic achievement.