One month after… Senior officer charged with drunk driving, causing pedal cyclist’s death

One month after 64-year-old pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne, was killed near Boerasirie, West Coast Demerara, allegedly by drunk Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, the officer was yesterday charged and released on bail.

The senior officer was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The first charge alleged that on September 12, last, at Boerasirie, Public Road, West Coast Demerara, Todd drove motor car PTT 992 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Conrad Alleyne.

It was further stated that on the same day and at the same location, Todd drove motorcar PTT 992 when his breath alcohol level exceeded the normal limit of 35 micrograms. Todd’s breath alcohol level at the time of the accident was 70 micrograms.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court. He was represented by attorneys-at-Law Dexter Todd and Gordon Gilhuys.

The lawyers in an application to secure bail for their client told the court that the incident was unfortunate.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that the officer is a father of four and is expecting his fifth child soon.

According to information, on September 12, last, around 19:30 hrs, Todd was proceeding east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, when he “felt an impact.” It was reported that the officer exited his vehicle and upon investigation he saw the now deceased Alleyne, of Hague, West Coast Demerara, lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

Alleyne was then picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition.

He was then treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was later conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal limit of alcohol.

The matter was reported and an investigation was carried out; hence charges were instituted by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Liverpool released Todd on bail in sum of $250,000.

The father of four was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 12.