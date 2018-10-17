Mike’s Wellman, SVC All stars, Farm triumph

Latest update October 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
Mike’s Wellman, SVC All stars and Farm recorded victories when the Trophy Stall, Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading and Khan’s Trading softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes SC.
Fishermen Masters batted first scored 208 all out in 20 overs with Unnis Yusuf scoring 93 and N. Pooran 61. Latchman Kallicharran claimed 3-24 and I. Mohamed 2-40. Mike’s Wellman responded with 211-4 in 19 overs. Kallicharran made 49, Jagdesh Persaud 45, Wayne Jones 38 not out and Nandram Samlall 27.
Success were skittled for 60 in nine overs, bating first. Richard Latif claimed 4-1 and L. Alphonso 4-4. SVC All stars responded with 61-7 in eight overs. Navin Singh scored 20.
Ariel XI took first strike and scored 75 all out in 15.5 overs. Keisho Ramsarran captured 3-29, Sheldon Perch 2-17 and Ameer Khan 2-20. Farm XI responded with 76-2 in 7.2 overs. Rawle Reid made 28 and Rajesh Reddy 20.
Farm XI batted first and rattled up 308-2 in 20 overs. Akeem Vieira struck 198 and Ameer Khan 71. Beach Knight were sent packing for 94 in 16.3 overs. Keisho Ramsarran picked up 4-9 and Khan 2-15.
