Jagdeo plan to kill Berbicians

Since you blink Jagdeo gun find a way to grab de spotlight. That man is a scamp and he know how to grab attention. Just de odda day he talk how de government had to support any toll increase fuh de Berbice Bridge because de investors put dem money.

He then tell dem reporters that if de government don’t agree to any increase pun de Bridge it would mess up any future agreement fuh public-private partnership. De truth was that he was thinking bout he friend Babbie and de dividends pun he investment.

Lo and behold, this same Jagdeo now promising people that if de government only agree to any hike in de toll fuh de Berbice Bridge he gun reverse it when he get back in power. This man now telling people that he ain’t agree to any increase

Dem boys seh he ain’t because de Berbice people holler when dem hear de toll increase. Who use to pay $2,000 now got to pay $8,000; who pay $4,000 got to $14,000. And dem start to cuss Jagdeo because dem know is he push fuh de increase. And he time it to coincide wid de local government elections—same day.

De government done tell de people not to pay. Is de same thing wid de Clown Clerk. He lease a man land that don’t belong to de City Council. Dem boys seh this is not bad because is a case of mekking money fuh de council. But is when dem check fuh de lease money dem find out something else.

De council claim that dem never know bout de lease till dem see it in de paper. And this lease been in operation since 2016. De officer check fuh de receipt right away. One missing. Dem boys know if you don’t have receipt you can’t trace de money.

De man who lease de land got a receipt but de council who lease de land can’t find de copy. That is smartness.

Dem boys seh is only time before dem call Royston King to testify. He got nuff questions to answer.