Gobinraj Hemraj Century highlights ECCCC/Banks Beer 100 Ball tournament

The Enmore CCCC 100 ball cricket tournament got off to a rousing start on Sunday with ten games across five venues on the East Coast of Demerara. This competition is organized by the ECCCC in association with the East Coast Cricket Committee and is sponsored by “Banks Beer”. The preliminary games are being played in a round robin format across four groups with the highlight of day one action being Gobinraj Hemraj magnificent 111 (11×4 and 5×6) against Beehive SC at Strathavon ground. The summarized scores are as follows:

At Strathavon: Strathavon SC defeated Mahaica SC 10 wickets. Mahaica SC scored 31 all out in 11.3 overs. Kevin Latif had 4-4 runs from 3 overs. Strathavon SC made 37 without loss in four overs.

Strathavon SC posted 179 for 2 wicket (100 ball) defeated Beehive SC by 93 runs. Gobinraj Hemraj, who is the brother of West Indies player Chanderpaul Hemraj, plundered 111 and Mohan Ronald 30 not out. Beehive SC were restricted to 89 for 9 in reply. Dinesh Vivikanand got 31 not out. G.Hemraj and M.Ronald returned with the ball to grab three wickets apiece for 10 and 13 respectively.

At Fairfield; Fairfield SC defeated Beehive SC by 7 wickets. Beehive SC made 92 for 7 (100 ball); H. Samlall made 36. Richard Chatura and Walter Byrne took two wickets each. Fairfield responded with 97 for 3 in 12 overs) with Richard Chatura scoring 43.

Fairfield SC defeated Mahaica SC by 7 wickets. Mahaica SC posted 124 for 6 wkts (100 balls). Yeudister Persaud struck 43 and Darshan Persaud 40 not out. Richard Chatura took 3 for 17. Fairfield SC made 126 for 3 in 11.3 overs in reply. Wazim Mustapha slammed 51; Yudister Persaud had 2-13.

At Enterprise; Enterprise B defeated Enmore CCCC (B) by six wickets. Enmore CCCC (B) made 92 for 5 wkts (100 balls); Suresh Jainarine made 36 retired. N. Ulla had 3-21 runs. Enterprise B replied with 93 for 4 in 14.4 overs. Mankat Balkissoon made 39. Sixteen year old Chaitram Balgobin took 3 for 12 runs.

Enterprise A defeated Paradise SC by 10 wickets. Paradise SC got 41 all out in 10.2 overs. Vivian Albert took 3 for 11 runs from two overs. Enterprise A scored 42 without loss in reply. Baskar Yadram scored 29 not out.

At Lusignan; Lusignan B defeated LBI CC by 58runs. Lusignan B managed 126 for 5 (100 ball) with S.Alli scoring 42. Gavin Fraser took 2 for 21 runs for LBI CC who were dismissed for 68 in reply. Ferron Kadir took 2 for 10 runs.

Lusignan A defeated Enterprise B by 77 runs. Lusignan A managed 190 for 6 wkts (100 balls); Robin Williams made 65 and Vishnu Ramjeet 59. K. Mohammed took 3 for 26 runs. Enterprise B replied with 113 for 6 (100 ball); N.Ulla scored 46 and H. Sahadeo 34.

At Enmore; Enmore CCCC (A) defeated Mahaica Cavaliers by nine runs. ECCCC (A) made 131 for 8 (100 ball). Vishwanauth Ramlakhan got 32. Q. Holder and P.Choutie took two wickets apiece for Mahaica Cavaliers who were restricted to 122 for 9 with K. Fraser scoring 34. Yuvraj Dyal had 3 for 15) and Amir Khan took 2 for 26.

Enmore CCCC defeated Lusignan East by 75 runs. ECCCC mustered 123 for 7 (100 ball). Y. Dyal got 39 and Amir Khan 38. S. Sahadeo took 3 for 6 runs. Lusignan East were restricted to 48 from 10.2 overs in reply. Yuvraj Dyal had 3 for 11 and Ranjeet Hiralall 3 for 19.

Action continues on Sunday with the following fixtures: At Enterprise Match #1 (09:30AM) – Paradise SC vs Buxton SC, Match #2 (1:30 PM) Enterprise A vs LBI CC, At Lusignan: Match #1 (09:30 AM) Lusignan East vs Golden Achievers SC, Match #2 (1:30 PM) –Lusignan A vs Better Hope SC, At Enmore Match #1 (9:30am) ECCCC (B) vs Better Hope SC, Match #2 (1:30PM) – ECCCC(A) vs Unstoppable SC, At Fairfield: Match #1 (9:30am) Helena #1&2 vs Mahaica SC, Match# 2 (1:30pm) Fairfield SC vs Strathavon SC.