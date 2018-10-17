GFF investigates indiscipline involving players during Revival Cup

Latest update October 17th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana Football Federation has commenced an investigation into a physical altercation, which occurred at the GFA-IMC Revival Cup, on Sunday, October 16 at Fruta Conquerors FC Ground, Tucville.
The scuffle, involving players from Beacons FC and Black Pearl FC respectively, occurred in the 30th minute of the first match of the day resulting in the match being abandoned.
This is a regrettable incident, which has resulted in a thorough investigation being activated following which the matter will be referred to the GFF’s Disciplinary Committee and necessary steps taken to avoid a recurrence.
The tournament will continue this weekend and the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.
Oct 17, 2018Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation facilitated a drug awareness session with the National U20 squad as the team prepares to travel to Florida, USA for the Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship...
Oct 17, 2018
Oct 17, 2018
Oct 17, 2018
Oct 17, 2018
Oct 17, 2018
Writing in his Chronicle column (the newspaper which some observers claim has destroyed the legacy of Moses Nagamootoo),... more
Are we fooling ourselves into believing that local government elections will change things in Guyana? What will it change? Local... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In one year and eight months’ time, the present holder of the Office of Secretary-General of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]