GFF investigates indiscipline involving players during Revival Cup

The Guyana Football Federation has commenced an investigation into a physical altercation, which occurred at the GFA-IMC Revival Cup, on Sunday, October 16 at Fruta Conquerors FC Ground, Tucville.
The scuffle, involving players from Beacons FC and Black Pearl FC respectively, occurred in the 30th minute of the first match of the day resulting in the match being abandoned.
This is a regrettable incident, which has resulted in a thorough investigation being activated following which the matter will be referred to the GFF’s Disciplinary Committee and necessary steps taken to avoid a recurrence.
The tournament will continue this weekend and the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

