Fly Jamaica on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Fly Jamaica has thrown their support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc for the staging of the Prime Minister’s Cup 2 which is set to commence on October 19 in Georgetown.

At a simple ceremony which was held yesterday at entity’s office in Ogle, Patricia Lewis, Ticket Office Marketing Coordinator of Fly Jamaica, who presented the cheque to Mario Allicock of GSCL Inc, said they are always serious about their corporate responsibility and are happy to give back to the society with this being their second year on board.

She congratulated the GSCL Inc for their efforts and wished the teams well, while Allicock expressed gratitude to the company, adding that the tournament promises to be exciting.

The tournament will be played on the Open and Masters categories; In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000 while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.

Among the venues indentified for preliminary matches are GNIC SC, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Eve Leary and Everest.

Among the teams that will battle for supremacy in the Open segment are Wales Challengers, Enterprise Rebel, Hill Foot Vipers, Farm All stars, Speedboat, Success, Regal All stars, Corriverton, Bartica All stars, SVC and Booths XI.

The Masters category includes Albion Masters, Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Enterprise Masters, Ontario Masters, Narine Masters, Florida Guyana, Tropical Spring Masters, Parika Defenders and Fishermen Masters.

Regal Masters and Speedboat (Open) are the defending champions. The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club.