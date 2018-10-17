Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship…..CANU conducts drug awareness session with National U20 team

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation facilitated a drug awareness session with the National U20 squad as the team prepares to travel to Florida, USA for the Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship from November 1 – 22.

The session, titled “Benefits Of Dissing Illicit Narcotics,” was facilitated by the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) on October 13 at the National Library’s conference room.

Leading the discussion were CANU’s Legal Officer Konya Sandiford and Senior Manager Rayon Samuels who explained key aspects of the law highlighting the concepts of “possession” and “trafficking,” and the corresponding penalties. The interactive session also saw the CANU officials sharing tactics used by traffickers to lure potential mules, methods of concealment and the benefits of “dissing” the narcotic trade. Press stories and practical examples were shared with the eager participants.

Prior the CANU presentation, President Wayne Forde and First Vice President Brigadier (Ret.) Bruce Lovell offered words of encouragement to the group. Forde urged the youth to embrace a positive lifestyle and be good ambassadors of the sport while Lovell’s presentation titled, “Understanding Your D.A.D (Discipline, Attitude and Dedication)” went into detail about the three areas of focus and their impact on the positive development of the person. Among the thoughts he encouraged them to remember was: “If It Is To Be, It Starts With Me.”

In wrapping up, Team Manager Daniel Thomas, expressed appreciation to the speakers for their presentations and urged the national team members to activate the positive messages conveyed during the meeting in every aspect of their life.

Present at the event was CANU’s Deputy Head Mr. Leslie Ramlall and members of the technical staff.

The National U20 team’s match schedule in the first round is as follows: November 2 vs Guatemala, 10:30hrs; November 6 vs Cayman Islands, 10:30hrs; November 8 vs Curacao,

12:45hrs and November 10 vs El Salvador, 19:45hrs.