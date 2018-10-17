Berbice October 2018 Criminal session opens

The 2018 October Criminal session of The Berbice High Court opened yesterday outside the Berbice High Court building on

Esplanade Road New Amsterdam.

The Parade and March past was commanded by Assistant Superintendent Antonio Federicks with Inspector Michael Newland, the parade Inspector. There were two parade Sergeants in Dexter Brandt and Philbert Wilburg.

There were 22 other ranks in the contingent which performed with the usual Pomp and Ceremony and giving an impressive display accompanied by the police drum corps.

The salute and inspection was taken by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry who is presiding in the October Criminal sessions of the Berbice High Court. Justice Beharry was accompanied by Justice Navendra Singh who is presiding over the civil court in Berbice.

They were escorted by Divisional Commander of Police B Division Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine, assisted by Assistant Superintendent of Police Shri Laljit. They were accompanied by the Officer in charge of the Guyana Prison Service in Berbice and Mayor of New Amsterdam Winifred Haywood in the official party.

The police contingent marched off from B Division Headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand before proceeding along Strand New Amsterdam in front of the High Court where the parade was held.

Accompanying the parade were Traffic Officer Assistant Superintendent Timothy Williams, OC NO1 Woman Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephens, Woman Inspector Grace Bristol among others.

When the session was called to order Justice Beharry spoke to the jurors present. She thanked those in attendance for coming out and outlined to them some of their roles and responsibilities as jurors. She also outlined to them some implications and consequences of not turning up for jury service.