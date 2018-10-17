Latest update October 17th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice October 2018 Criminal session opens

Oct 17, 2018 News 0

Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry inspects the Guard of honour accompanied by B Division Commander Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine and others.

The 2018 October Criminal session of The Berbice High Court opened yesterday outside the Berbice High Court building on

Parade commander Assistant Superintendent Antonio Federicks, Inspector Michael Newland and Sergeants Philbert Wilburg and Dexter Brandt lead the police contingent.

Esplanade Road New Amsterdam.
The Parade and March past was commanded by Assistant Superintendent Antonio Federicks with Inspector Michael Newland, the parade Inspector. There were two parade Sergeants in Dexter Brandt and Philbert Wilburg.
There were 22 other ranks in the contingent which performed with the usual Pomp and Ceremony and giving an impressive display accompanied by the police drum corps.
The salute and inspection was taken by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry who is presiding in the October Criminal sessions of the Berbice High Court. Justice Beharry was accompanied by Justice Navendra Singh who is presiding over the civil court in Berbice.
They were escorted by Divisional Commander of Police B Division Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine, assisted by Assistant Superintendent of Police Shri Laljit. They were accompanied by the Officer in charge of the Guyana Prison Service in Berbice and Mayor of New Amsterdam Winifred Haywood in the official party.
The police contingent marched off from B Division Headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand before proceeding along Strand New Amsterdam in front of the High Court where the parade was held.
Accompanying the parade were Traffic Officer Assistant Superintendent Timothy Williams, OC NO1 Woman Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephens, Woman Inspector Grace Bristol among others.
When the session was called to order Justice Beharry spoke to the jurors present. She thanked those in attendance for coming out and outlined to them some of their roles and responsibilities as jurors. She also outlined to them some implications and consequences of not turning up for jury service.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship…..CANU conducts drug awareness session with National U20 team

Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship…..CANU conducts drug...

Oct 17, 2018

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation facilitated a drug awareness session with the National U20 squad as the team prepares to travel to Florida, USA for the Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship...
Read More
BCB Skyy Vodka 20/20 Tournament… Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets crowned champion as BCB completes 11th Tournament

BCB Skyy Vodka 20/20 Tournament… Rose Hall...

Oct 17, 2018

Fly Jamaica on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Fly Jamaica on board for GSCL Inc Prime...

Oct 17, 2018

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Tournament 2nd round… RHT Gizmos, Port Mourant, West Berbice, Young Warriors, Blairmont record victories

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Tournament 2nd...

Oct 17, 2018

GFF investigates indiscipline involving players during Revival Cup

GFF investigates indiscipline involving players...

Oct 17, 2018

Mike’s Wellman, SVC All stars, Farm triumph

Mike’s Wellman, SVC All stars, Farm triumph

Oct 17, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]