BCB Skyy Vodka 20/20 Tournament… Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets crowned champion as BCB completes 11th Tournament

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets on Sunday last added another championship title to their trophy cupboard when they easily defeated Upper Corentyne by 64 runs at the No. 69 Ground to be crowned champion of the Ansa Mcal sponsored Skyy Vodka 20/20 tournament. The final was played infront of a massive and colourful crowd as residents in the Upper Corentyne area came out to support their team’s first appearance in a Berbice Cricket Board final in two decades.

Albion Community Centre earlier in the day had defeated Skeldon Cricket Team by twelve runs to clinch the 3rd place prize as the Berbice Cricket Board successfully completed its 11th cricket tournament in less than three months.

Albion Community Centre won the toss and elected to bat. They reached 108 for 8 off their allotted overs with Kevin Umroa 32, Kandasammy Surujnarine 13 and Mahendra Chaitnarine 13 being the principal scorers as Errol Byass 2 for 17, Victor Pedro 2 for 17 and Junior Reid 2 for 19 bowled well for Skeldon Cricket Team. Skeldon was restricted to 96 for 7 as Umroa returned with the ball to take 2 for 15 and Mahendra Chaitnarine 2 for 9 bowled well for Albion.

In the final, the Upper Corentyne Team won the toss and fielded. Upper Corentyne reaped success in the first over when National Under-19 Player Junior Sinclair was bowled off the inside edge by Looknauth Roopchand for naught at 5 for 1. National Under-19 Player Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson added 40 for the 2nd wicket before Sinclair was caught at short midwicket off offspinner Devendra Budhoo first ball for 22. Anderson topscored with 35 (3×4) and received support from National player Eon Hooper 31, Vidal Crandon 25, Keon Sinclair 13 and Sylus Tyndall 8 not out as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets reached 165 for 8 from their allotted 20 Overs. O. Khemraj and Devendra Budhoo took 2 wickets for 44 and 17 respectively.

Needing to score 165 to register a historic win infront of their adoring fans, Upper Corentyne lost Devin Baldeo run out for 01 in the 3rd over at 9 for 1 and then the wily Eon Hooper trapped Terrence Budhoo LBW for 00 at 13 for 2. Fiery pacer Keon Sinclair then bowled Upper Corentyne best batsman Rishi Persaud for 16 to leave the home team struggling at 25 for 3 in five overs.

They never recovered as the strong Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets bowling attack bowled well and was backed up by brilliant fielding. Only L. Roopchand and Devindra Chatterpaul reached double figures with 12 and 15 not out as Upper Corentyne were bowled out for 101 runs from 19.2 Overs. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets skipper and former Under-19 legspinner Shawn Pereira bowled well to take 4 for 20, while Eon Hooper took 2 for 22. Hooper was named Man of the Final by former national player Sydney Jackman.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster praised the family atmosphere that the final was played in and expressed delight at the massive turnout of residents. Foster told the attentive presentation audience that Berbice Cricket was alive again with the game being played again in every village and township. The Skyy Vodka 20/20 Final was the eleventh one to be hosted by the Berbice Cricket Board in three weeks as the Board strives to complete twenty two tournaments by the end of the year. The Berbice Cricket Board President expressed gratitude to Ansa Mcal for its sponsorship, the No. 69 Vikings Ground for hosting the Final and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for its hard work.