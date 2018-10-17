BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs First Division Tournament 2nd round… RHT Gizmos, Port Mourant, West Berbice, Young Warriors, Blairmont record victories

The hectic cricket season of the Berbice Cricket Board for 2018 continued on Saturday last with five 2nd Round Matches at venues across the Ancient County. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets, Port Mourant Cricket Team, West Berbice, Young Warriors Cricket Team and Blairmont Community Centre recorded victories. The Tournament is being contested by eleven teams, divided into two sub-zones. West Berbice, Tucber Park, Blairmont, Police, Young Warriors and Rose Hall Canje make up Zone A, while Albion, Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town, Skeldon and Upper Corentyne are in Zone B.

Power house Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Cricket Team defeated a determined Upper Corentyne Cricket Team by 110 runs at the No. 70 Ground. Upper Corentyne forfeited their right to the toss after arriving late at the venue. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets amassed a massive 312 for 6 from their allotted 44 Overs. The principal scorers were Junior Sinclair 81, Kevin Sinclair 50, Eon Hooper 49, Vidal Crandon 31 and Keon Sinclair 28. Devindra Budhoo took 3 for 59 for Upper Corentyne. Upper Corentyne Cricket Team in reply was bowled out for 202 in 40 Overs. Rishi Persaud topscored with a blistering 50, while T. Ramoutar 33, Terrence Budhu 25 and D. Chanderpaul 26 offered support. National offspinner Eon Hooper bowled well to take 4 for 32 from nine overs while fourteen years old offspinner Jonathan Rampersaud took 3 for 12.

At the Port Mourant Ground, the home team defeated favourite Albion Community Centre by 76 runs. Andy Mohan 65, Joshua Ramsammy 29, Madan Budram 26 and Loyydel Lewis 25 batted well as Port Mourant Cricket Team amassed 245 all out from 50 Overs. Albion Community Centre most successful bowler was Mahendra Chaitnarine with 4 for 36. In response, Albion Community Centre were bowled out for 169 in 36.4 Overs as only Adrian Sukhwa 34 and Antonio February 28 offered resistance to T. Carmichael 5 for 52 and Loyydel Lewis 4 for 28.

West Berbice arrested Police Sports club by six wickets at the Bush Lot Ground. Police rattled up 181 all out in 43 of their allotted 50 Overs. Delbert Hicks topscored with 49, while Khemraj Mahadeo scored 28, Wendell Babb 4 for 17 and Sherwin McPherson 3 for 23 were West Berbice best bowlers. Needing to score 182 from 50 Overs, West Berbice raced to 185 for 4 from just 23.2 overs as Steffan Adams 77, Sherwin McPherson 68 and Raffiel Estriado 33 batted well.

Young Warriors crushed their neighbour Rose Hall Canje Cricket Team by 100 runs at the Canje Welfare Ground. Alex Algoo 52 and Suresh Dhanai 45 spearheaded Young Warriors Cricket Club to 220 for 7 from 50-Overs. Bowling for the home team Compton Hope took 4 wickets for 45 runs from 10 impressive overs. Rose Hall Canje Cricket Team were bowled out for 122 in 37 Overs as only Mark Sampson 35 and Sasenarine Sukhu 18 offered resistance.

Blairmont Community Centre defeated Tucber Park Cricket Team by seven wickets at the Cumberland Ground. Tucber Park Cricket Team were bowled out for a paltry 98 from 33 Overs as only Clifton Lindie offered resistance with 39. Left arm medium pacer Javed Karim and left arm spinner Nigel Deodat took 4 for 23 and 3 for 23 respectively for Blairmont Community Centre. An aggressive 42 from Zameer Nazeer and an unbeaten 27 from Javed Karim led Blairmont Community Centre to victory as they reached 101 for 3. Nial Smith, Gevon Schultz and West Indies Female pacer Tremayne Smartt each took a wicket for Tucber Park.