Armed perpetrators pounce on Bush Lot Chinese Restaurant. -escape with undisclosed amount of cash

The Su Mamoo Chinese Restaurant located at Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice is the latest armed robbery victim.

According to the officer in charge of crime, Chabinauth Singh, three men gained entry into the premises and business of two Chinese men who operate the restaurant. One was reportedly armed with a shotgun.

The incident is said to have occurred around 1:45 am yesterday when the men were sleeping.

The men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after the ordeal and the matter is under investigation, Singh said. The proprietor of the restaurant declined to give a comment on the incident.

