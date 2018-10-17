$75,000 bail for possession of ‘Ecstasy’

Thirty-two-year-old Steve Fiedtkou of Mandela Avenue was once again put before the court, this time, in relation to possession of Ecstasy.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on October 12, last, he had in his possession 256 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as Ecstasy, equivalent to 142 grams of Net pills.

Fiedtkou was represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon who told the court that his client is a Christian who is well respected in his community and a single father to three boys all under the age of ten years old.

Fiedtkou was previously charged in 2016 for causing the death of his spouse by reckless driving, while they were supposedly out looking for their missing seven-year-old son.

The attorney also told the court that despite losing his wife only two years ago and being charged in relation to her death, the defendant is coping with the situation well. He was never involved in any form of violent crimes and neither did he have any pending matters in any other courts.

The prosecution had no objections bail and Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered that the defendant be released on $75,000 bail and return to court on November 7..