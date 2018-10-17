37 murder cases for this Berbice session

Of 42 persons in the New Amsterdam prison awaiting trial a whopping 37 persons are awaiting trial for murder.

This information was related in a jail delivery presented by the New Amsterdam Prison Service. The delivery was presented to Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry presiding over the Berbice Criminal session.

There are two for attempted murder, two for Sexual Penetration and one for rape. Of the lot one person has been incarcerated since 2011 while two have been in jail since 2013 and another two since 2014.

Four of those on murder want to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. All 42 are requesting an early trial.

The delivery was signed by Superintendent of Prison and Officer in Charge of the New Amsterdam Prison Deoraj Gyandat.

Attorney at Law Mandel Moore is appearing for the state during this session.