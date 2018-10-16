V net Communications, Dahar give back Zeelandia SC

Zeelandia Sports Club of Wakenaam has gained the support of V Net Communications and one of its former members Wazir Dahar to aid in their development.

At a simple presentation ceremony which took place on Sunday at V Net Communications office 25 Delph Street, Campbellville the club received 20 cricket uniforms.

Chief Executive officer of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen, himself being a former member of the club, said it feels good the give back to the club and he wants to see the development of the game there. “I am happy to be able to contribute to the development of the game in Wakenaam and hopefully we can see some new talent being unearthed,” he added.

Dahar, an overseas based realtor and a former member of the club, who now resides in Canada, said he has seen the work V Net Communications has been doing in the field of sports and is happy to team up with them for the venture.

He stated that he wants to see the development of the youths there and pledged his continued support.

Zeelandia Sports Club Vice Chairman Navishaul Pooran said he is happy for the gesture and expressed gratitude to the duo for their assistance. Pooran, a former Essequibo senior inter county player and the current Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee stated that this gesture is timely and the club has a number of talented young cricketers that have shown immense interest in the game.

Ricardo Adams who is currently playing in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50 tournament with the Guyana Jaguars is one of the players to have come out from the club.