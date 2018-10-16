Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

V net Communications, Dahar give back Zeelandia SC

Oct 16, 2018 Sports 0

CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen presents one of the jerseys to Vice Chairman of the Club Navishaul Pooran in the presence of members of the club and staff of V Net.

Zeelandia Sports Club of Wakenaam has gained the support of V Net Communications and one of its former members Wazir Dahar to aid in their development.
At a simple presentation ceremony which took place on Sunday at V Net Communications office 25 Delph Street, Campbellville the club received 20 cricket uniforms.
Chief Executive officer of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen, himself being a former member of the club, said it feels good the give back to the club and he wants to see the development of the game there. “I am happy to be able to contribute to the development of the game in Wakenaam and hopefully we can see some new talent being unearthed,” he added.
Dahar, an overseas based realtor and a former member of the club, who now resides in Canada, said he has seen the work V Net Communications has been doing in the field of sports and is happy to team up with them for the venture.
He stated that he wants to see the development of the youths there and pledged his continued support.
Zeelandia Sports Club Vice Chairman Navishaul Pooran said he is happy for the gesture and expressed gratitude to the duo for their assistance. Pooran, a former Essequibo senior inter county player and the current Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee stated that this gesture is timely and the club has a number of talented young cricketers that have shown immense interest in the game.
Ricardo Adams who is currently playing in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50 tournament with the Guyana Jaguars is one of the players to have come out from the club.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth win as Canada go down by 4 Wkts

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth...

Oct 16, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel In murky conditions and played before virtually empty stands, Guyana Jaguars, led by a 79-run...
Read More
Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is Strongest man; Latoya Roberts & Kelvin Baul are Scaled champs; Team Mahadeo reigns supreme

Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is...

Oct 16, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens win Sunday night clashes

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens...

Oct 16, 2018

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CC to lift historic Raffik Construction 100 Balls Title

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell...

Oct 16, 2018

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Oct 16, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV and Mahaicony play to exciting 1-1 draw

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV...

Oct 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]