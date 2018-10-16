Three months after Diamond teen killed in Soesdyke…Rural Constable slapped with murder charge

Three months after a teenager was fatally stabbed after attending a wedding house celebration, a Rural Constable was yesterday charged and remanded for the murder.

Tony George, 28, of Lot 75 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was charged with the capital offence of murder when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on July 9, last, at Soesdyke, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Ricardo Singh.

The man’s lawyer in addressing the court stated that his client, who is part of a Community Policing Group (CPG), acted lawfully in the execution of his duty on the day in question.

The lawyer added that the court may have to take a different course of action, citing that when the incident first occurred, a file was compiled and sent for advice and no charges were instituted.

However, facts presented by Police Prosecutor Simone Payne stated that on the day in question, Ricardo Singh was at a wedding house celebration with some friends when an altercation ensued between him and other persons.

The Prosecutor added that George arrested the teen and placed him in the tray of a police vehicle and proceeded to take him to the station.

The court heard that while proceeding to the station, George told the driver to stop the vehicle and he came out and ordered the teen to exit the vehicle.

It was further stated in court that the Constable told the driver to go at the station and return with more officers.

Payne told the court that the driver subsequently returned to the Soesdyke Public Road with a party of officers and they saw Singh lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be several stab wounds to his stomach.

The teen was then picked up and rushed to Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation was then conducted, and George was charged for the offence after the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It was reported that Singh, a fourth form student of the Diamond Secondary School, who resided at 63 Block 1&2 Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, got into an altercation at the wedding house on the day in question.

It was reported that eyewitnesses at the scene saw George using excessive force on Singh after he resisted arrest.

Magistrate McLennan after listening to the Prosecutor’s facts remanded George.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on October 23 for report and disclosure.