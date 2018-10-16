Teen on $500,000 bail for burglary at Toolsie Persaud’s house

Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
Eighteen-year-old Fiaz Mohammed of 117 North Vigilance, East Coast Demerara was yesterday charged for breaking and entering the property of Toolsie Persaud and stealing $370,000 in currency and $130,000 worth in cellular phones.
It is alleged that the teen, on September 9, last, broke and entered the dwelling place of Toolsie Persaud and stole $10,000 Guyana dollars, $1,000 United States Dollars and $1,000 Canadian dollars, all to the value of $370,000 Guyana dollars.
A second charge was also read against the defendant, which alleged that on the said date at the said location, he stole 2 cellular phones valued at $70,000 and $60,000 – property of Trisha Persaud.
The teen pleaded not guilty to both of the charges that were read to him by Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.
Police Prosecutor Richard Harris told the court that Mohammed and the virtual complainants are known to each other and that on the day in question, at about 10:00 hrs, the complainants left the items mentioned in the charge in their bedrooms and went to church.
When they returned they noticed that the articles were missing, a report was later made to the police and an investigation was launched which resulted Mohammed being arrested and charged.
Upon being arrested, Mohammed reportedly made an oral confession, saying “Yes, I broke into the house and stole the phones and the money. I took the money and buy two bus tyres and gave the phones to a cousin to sell”
Mohammed was represented by Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat, who told the court that his client is employed as a construction worker, has a fixed place of abode, and has been in police custody for a week.
The attorney requested that his client be released on reasonable bail. The prosecutor had no objections to bail.
The magistrate then granted $250,000 bail for each of the charges and ordered Mohammed to return to court on October 29.
Oct 16, 2018By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel In murky conditions and played before virtually empty stands, Guyana Jaguars, led by a 79-run...
Oct 16, 2018
Oct 16, 2018
Oct 16, 2018
Oct 16, 2018
Oct 16, 2018
All newspapers in the world have editorial policies which its journalists have to accept. The very latest manifestation... more
Local government elections will not make much difference in your life or bring much improvement in your communities. Local... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In one year and eight months’ time, the present holder of the Office of Secretary-General of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]