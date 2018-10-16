Richmond and Rogers sanctioned by GBBC following ‘Young Guns..The Proving Ground’ breaches

In a strong statement sent throughout the local boxing arena, the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) has meted out sanctions to Derick Richmond and his Trainer, Orland Rogers following their infringement of the rules.

In a brief press statement, the GBBC informed that Berbician Derick Richmond was fined $30,000 for breaching the agreement to deliver the contracted service at the specified weight and his actions which culminated in his ability to compete beyond the second round.

There was much hype prior to the main bout between Richmond and 30 year-old Barbadian Keithland King improved his Professional record to 3-0 when Richmond failed to answer the bell for third round in a fight that was scheduled for six rounds.

This bout was changed from a Super Middleweight to a catch-weight because Richmond turned up for the weight-in, the day before the fight (Friday Sept. 21), 14 lbs above the 160lbs weight class and was given up to Saturday morning to lose some weight.

After two rounds, the contest seemed to be heading for an entertaining showpiece before the 29-year-old Richmond, to the dismay of all present, remained on his stool when the bell rang for the start of the round.

The GBBC also sanctioned Richmond’s Trainer, Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers by suspending his License for 90 days or three months for two breaches. One – for using a defective scale which produced an erroneous weight that was publicly confirmed at the official weigh-in; and Two – his negligent approach as a coach and failure to properly carry out his responsibilities as a Professional Boxing Coach.

Fans and officials had left the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall awe struck following Richmond and his Coaches decision not to continue against King.