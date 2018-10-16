Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Richmond and Rogers sanctioned by GBBC following ‘Young Guns..The Proving Ground’ breaches

Oct 16, 2018 Sports 0

Flashback! Bajan Keithland King scores with right to the Guyana’s Derick Richmond who remained on his stool at the bell to start the 3rd round.

In a strong statement sent throughout the local boxing arena, the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) has meted out sanctions to Derick Richmond and his Trainer, Orland Rogers following their infringement of the rules.
In a brief press statement, the GBBC informed that Berbician Derick Richmond was fined $30,000 for breaching the agreement to deliver the contracted service at the specified weight and his actions which culminated in his ability to compete beyond the second round.
There was much hype prior to the main bout between Richmond and 30 year-old Barbadian Keithland King improved his Professional record to 3-0 when Richmond failed to answer the bell for third round in a fight that was scheduled for six rounds.
This bout was changed from a Super Middleweight to a catch-weight because Richmond turned up for the weight-in, the day before the fight (Friday Sept. 21), 14 lbs above the 160lbs weight class and was given up to Saturday morning to lose some weight.
After two rounds, the contest seemed to be heading for an entertaining showpiece before the 29-year-old Richmond, to the dismay of all present, remained on his stool when the bell rang for the start of the round.
The GBBC also sanctioned Richmond’s Trainer, Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers by suspending his License for 90 days or three months for two breaches. One – for using a defective scale which produced an erroneous weight that was publicly confirmed at the official weigh-in; and Two – his negligent approach as a coach and failure to properly carry out his responsibilities as a Professional Boxing Coach.
Fans and officials had left the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall awe struck following Richmond and his Coaches decision not to continue against King.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth win as Canada go down by 4 Wkts

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth...

Oct 16, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel In murky conditions and played before virtually empty stands, Guyana Jaguars, led by a 79-run...
Read More
Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is Strongest man; Latoya Roberts & Kelvin Baul are Scaled champs; Team Mahadeo reigns supreme

Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is...

Oct 16, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens win Sunday night clashes

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens...

Oct 16, 2018

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CC to lift historic Raffik Construction 100 Balls Title

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell...

Oct 16, 2018

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Oct 16, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV and Mahaicony play to exciting 1-1 draw

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV...

Oct 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]