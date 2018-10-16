Man sells car on which he made down payment

A 36-year-old man appeared yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer for allegedly selling a car that did not belong to him, via Facebook.

It is alleged that Sarfraz Bacchus on May 17, last at Sheriff Street, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $550,000 from Uland Persaud, claiming he was in the position to sell her a car, knowing the same to be false. Bacchus pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was unrepresented.

The prosecutor told the court that Bacchus advertised the sale of the motor car on Facebook and it was there that Persaud saw it and contacted him. Bacchus allegedly told Persaud that he was selling the car for $850,000. Persaud then met with Bacchus and took the car for a test drive before agreeing to buy it.

On May 17, Bacchus and Persaud met at Maraj Building, where Persaud handed over the money to Bacchus and collected the car keys.

However, Persaud was reportedly in possession of the car when the rightful owner of the car made contact with her, and told her that Bacchus had breached an agreement that was met between the two.

It is alleged that Bacchus had agreed to buy the car from its rightful owner but did not pay the full amount requested, but sold it anyway.

The prosecutor had no objections to bail and the magistrate granted same to the tune of $300,000. Bacchus was ordered to return to court on November 12.