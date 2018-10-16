“I want justice for my son”

– Says mother of son whose was blinded in one eye in barbaric attack

Colfany Nedd is a normal twenty-five year old, who loves to do all the regular things that young men his age love to do, including hanging out with friends and making tart remarks at young ladies.

For Nedd, it was one such careless remark that has today left him seeing through one eye.

He was reportedly blinded in his left eye by one of three young men, who savagely beat him, even after he apologized for the utterance, he had made regarding the young lady’s sexuality.

The incident, which occurred at the Five Corner, Washer Pond Road, Mackenzie, Linden, last March, was recorded and showed in graphic detail the perpetrator “gouging” Nedd’s eye, his mother Charmaine Benjamin related.

Benjamin said that while her son’s incapacitation hit her really hard, the worst part is the fact that he has been denied justice.

“The case was dismissed on the second of October for lack of evidence….imagine the footage that we have showing these young men beating my son and the one boring out his eye was deemed inadmissible!

Where is the justice? I want justice for my son…He has to be suffering with one eye, while these young men are walking free, without paying the consequences for their actions!

It is very hard as a parent to see my son like this. This child is now left with one eye, and this is for life. He’s only twenty five years old…and to know that there is footage with evidence and then for the case to be dismissed is not fair!

The one that bore him in the eye identified himself in the video that the police had, but yet the case was dismissed…why?”

According to Benjamin, an eyewitness who said that he saw the entire incident unfold, related that the young men ran her son down and “attacked him like wild animals” even as he tried to get away from them.

She further related that after the incident, which occurred on March 29, the young trio went into hiding, but subsequently came out and turned themselves over to the police with their lawyer.

“If they weren’t guilty why did they go into hiding?”

The woman said that her son is so traumatized by the attack, that he is even now fearful for his life.

Nedd is now forced to always wear sunglasses because of the injuries he sustained to his eye.

While he willingly exposed the injured eye to display the damage, he was too distraught to talk about the incident.

Benjamin said that the injuries suffered by her son, included damage to his nose, which requires corrective surgery to the tune of some $300,000.